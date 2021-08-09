Log in
    CABO   US12685J1051

CABLE ONE, INC.

(CABO)
Cable One : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

08/09/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) (the “Company” or “Cable One”) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Cable One completed the acquisition of Valu-Net LLC (“Valu-Net”) on July 1, 2020, the contribution of its Anniston, Alabama system (the “Anniston System”) to Hargray Communications, a data, video and voice services provider (“Hargray”), on October 1, 2020 (the “Anniston Exchange”), and the acquisition of the remaining equity interests in Hargray that it did not already own (the “Hargray Acquisition”) on May 3, 2021. The results discussed below and presented in the tables within this press release include Valu-Net and Hargray operations and exclude Anniston System operations for the periods since the completion of their respective acquisitions or disposition. The Anniston System was included in the Hargray Acquisition and its operations are included in the Company’s results with the Hargray operations.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights:

  • Total revenues were $401.7 million in the second quarter of 2021, including $50.6 million from Hargray operations, compared to $328.3 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 22.4%. Year-over-year, residential data revenues increased 26.6%, including $18.0 million from Hargray operations, and business services revenues increased 31.0%, including $14.9 million from Hargray operations.
  • Net income was $106.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 (including $4.4 million from Hargray operations), an increase of 69.7% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $213.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 (including $22.3 million from Hargray operations), an increase of 30.7% year-over-year. Net profit margin was 26.4% and Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) was 53.1%.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $183.6 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 19.5% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures(1) was $123.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 (including $3.8 million from Hargray operations), an increase of $39.4 million, or 46.6%, compared to the second quarter of 2020.
  • Residential data primary service units (“PSUs”) grew by approximately 124,000, or 15.5%, sequentially and grew by approximately 165,000, or 21.7%, year-over-year. Approximately 110,000 residential data PSUs were acquired in the Hargray Acquisition, of which approximately 19,000 were contributed to Hargray in the Anniston Exchange. Business services PSUs grew by approximately 23,000, or 17.8%, sequentially and grew by approximately 23,000, or 18.0%, compared to the prior year. Approximately 20,000 business services PSUs were acquired in the Hargray Acquisition, of which approximately 4,000 were contributed to Hargray in the Anniston Exchange.
  • On May 3, 2021, the Company completed the Hargray Acquisition, which represented the purchase of approximately 85% of Hargray on a fully diluted basis. The approximately $2.0 billion cash purchase price implied a $2.2 billion total enterprise value for 100% of Hargray on a cash-free and debt-free basis. The Company financed the Hargray Acquisition with cash on hand and proceeds from indebtedness.

(1)

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures are defined in the section of this press release entitled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures are reconciled to net income, Adjusted EBITDA margin is reconciled to net profit margin and Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures is also reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities. Refer to the “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” tables within this press release.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Compared to Second Quarter 2020

Revenues increased $73.4 million, or 22.4%, to $401.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, including $50.6 million attributable to Hargray operations. The remaining increase was driven primarily by residential data, business services and other revenue growth, partially offset by decreases in residential video and residential voice revenues. For the second quarter of 2021 and 2020, residential data revenues comprised 51.7% and 50.0% of total revenues, respectively, and business services revenues comprised 19.1% and 17.8% of total revenues, respectively.

Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) were $112.4 million in the second quarter of 2021 and increased $6.3 million, or 6.0%, compared to the second quarter of 2020. The increase in operating expenses was primarily attributable to $14.8 million of additional expenses related to Hargray operations, partially offset by a $7.3 million reduction in programming expenses and a $3.1 million decrease in labor and other compensation-related costs. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenues were 28.0% and 32.3% for the second quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $88.0 million and $65.0 million for the second quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily attributable to $13.6 million of additional expenses related to Hargray operations and increases of $4.9 million in labor and other compensation-related costs, $3.5 million in acquisition-related costs, $3.2 million in health insurance costs, $1.6 million in professional fees and $1.0 million in system conversion costs, partially offset by a $5.8 million decrease in bad debt expense. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues were 21.9% and 19.8% for the second quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Depreciation and amortization expense was $84.9 million for the second quarter of 2021, including $15.7 million from Hargray operations, and increased $19.3 million, or 29.5%, compared to the second quarter of 2020. Depreciation and amortization expense as a percentage of revenues was 21.1% and 20.0% for the second quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Interest expense increased $12.3 million, or 74.2%, to $28.9 million, driven primarily by additional outstanding debt and higher interest rate swap settlement expense, partially offset by lower interest rates.

Other income, net, was $12.1 million for the second quarter of 2021 and consisted primarily of a $33.4 million non-cash gain on fair value adjustment associated with the Company’s existing investment in Hargray upon the Hargray Acquisition and interest and investment income, partially offset by a $21.4 million non-cash loss on fair value adjustment associated with the call and put options to acquire the remaining equity interests in Mega Broadband Investments Holdings LLC. Other income, net, was $1.7 million for the second quarter of 2020 and consisted of interest and investment income.

Income tax benefit was $8.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to income tax provision of $13.2 million in the prior year quarter. The Company’s effective tax rate was -8.7% and 17.4% for the second quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively. The changes were due primarily to a $35.4 million increase in income tax benefit from the reversal of a pre-existing deferred tax liability on the Company’s investment in Hargray, partially offset by a $5.2 million increase in income tax expense related to a change in valuation allowance and a $2.8 million income tax benefit in the prior year attributable to the net operating loss carryback provision of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act that did not recur in the current year.

Net income was $106.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $62.5 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of $43.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was $213.2 million (including $22.3 million from Hargray operations) and $163.2 million for the second quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively, an increase of 30.7%. Capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $89.3 million (including $18.5 million with respect to Hargray operations) compared to $78.7 million for the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2021 was $123.9 million (including $3.8 million from Hargray operations) compared to $84.5 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 46.6%.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At June 30, 2021, the Company had $449.0 million of cash and cash equivalents on hand compared to $574.9 million at December 31, 2020. The Company’s debt balance was $3.9 billion and $2.2 billion at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. The Company had $459.0 million available for borrowing under its revolving credit facility as of June 30, 2021.

The Company paid $15.1 million in dividends to stockholders during the second quarter of 2021.

On May 3, 2021, the Company borrowed $800.0 million under a new senior secured term loan facility maturing in 2028 in connection with the closing of the Hargray Acquisition.

Conference Call

Cable One will host a conference call with the financial community to discuss results for the second quarter of 2021 on Monday, August 9, 2021, at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

The conference call will be available via a live audio webcast on the Cable One Investor Relations website at ir.cableone.net or by dialing 1-844-378-6483 (Canada: 1-855-669-9657 or International: 1-412-542-4178). Participants should register for the webcast or dial in for the conference call shortly before 5 p.m. ET.

A replay of the call will be available from August 9, 2021 until August 23, 2021 at ir.cableone.net.

Additional Information Available on Website

The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto contained in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2021 (the “Second Quarter 2021 Form 10-Q”), which will be posted on the “SEC Filings” section of the Cable One Investor Relations website at ir.cableone.net when it is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Investors and others interested in more information about Cable One should consult the Company’s website, which is regularly updated with financial and other important information about the Company.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain measures that are not defined by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) to evaluate various aspects of its business. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures and capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered in addition to, not as superior to, or as a substitute for, net income, net profit margin, net cash provided by operating activities or capital expenditures as a percentage of net income reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures are reconciled to net income, Adjusted EBITDA margin is reconciled to net profit margin and capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to capital expenditures as a percentage of net income. Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures is also reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities. These reconciliations are included in the “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” tables within this press release.

“Adjusted EBITDA” is defined as net income plus interest expense, income tax provision (benefit), depreciation and amortization, equity-based compensation, (gain) loss on deferred compensation, acquisition-related costs, (gain) loss on asset sales and disposals, system conversion costs, rebranding costs, equity method investment (income) loss, other (income) expense and other unusual items, as provided in the “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” tables within this press release. As such, it eliminates the significant non-cash depreciation and amortization expense that results from the capital-intensive nature of the Company’s business as well as other non-cash or special items and is unaffected by the Company’s capital structure or investment activities. This measure is limited in that it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain capitalized tangible and intangible assets used in generating revenues and the Company’s cash cost of debt financing. These costs are evaluated through other financial measures.

“Adjusted EBITDA margin” is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues.

“Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures,” when used as a liquidity measure, is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities excluding the impact of capital expenditures, interest expense, income tax provision (benefit), changes in operating assets and liabilities, change in deferred income taxes and other unusual items, as provided in the “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” tables within this press release.

“Capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA” is defined as capital expenditures divided by Adjusted EBITDA.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures and capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA to assess its performance, and it also uses Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures as an indicator of its ability to fund operations and make additional investments with internally generated funds. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA generally correlates to the measure used in the leverage ratio calculations under the Company’s credit agreement and the indenture governing the Company’s non-convertible senior unsecured notes to determine compliance with the covenants contained in the credit agreement and the ability to take certain actions under the indenture governing the non-convertible senior unsecured notes. Adjusted EBITDA and capital expenditures are also significant performance measures used by the Company in its incentive compensation programs. Adjusted EBITDA does not take into account cash used for mandatory debt service requirements or other non-discretionary expenditures, and thus does not represent residual funds available for discretionary uses.

The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors in evaluating the operating performance of the Company. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures is useful to investors as it shows the Company’s performance while taking into account cash outflows for capital expenditures and is one of several indicators of the Company’s ability to service debt, make investments and/or return capital to its stockholders.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures, capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA and similar measures with similar titles are common measures used by investors, analysts and peers to compare performance in the Company’s industry, although the Company’s measures of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures and capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) is a leading broadband communications provider serving more than 1.1 million residential and business customers in 24 states through its Sparklight® and Clearwave® brands. Sparklight provides consumers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service. Sparklight Business and Clearwave provide scalable and cost-effective products for businesses ranging in size from small to mid-market, in addition to enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication may contain “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections about the Company’s industry, business, strategy, acquisitions and strategic investments, dividend policy, financial results and financial condition as well as anticipated impacts from, and the Company’s responses to, the COVID-19 pandemic. Forward-looking statements often include words such as “will,” “should,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes” and words and terms of similar substance in connection with discussions of future operating or financial performance. As with any projection or forecast, forward-looking statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. The Company’s actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in its forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statement made by the Company or on its behalf. Important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements include government regulation, economic, strategic, political and social conditions and the following factors, which are discussed in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Second Quarter 2021 Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC:

  • the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Company’s business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows;
  • rising levels of competition from historical and new entrants in the Company’s markets;
  • recent and future changes in technology;
  • the Company’s ability to continue to grow its business services products;
  • increases in programming costs and retransmission fees;
  • the Company’s ability to obtain hardware, software and operational support from vendors;
  • risks that the Company may fail to realize the benefits anticipated as a result of the Hargray Acquisition;
  • risks relating to existing or future acquisitions and strategic investments by the Company;
  • risks that the implementation of the Company’s new enterprise resource planning system disrupts business operations;
  • the integrity and security of the Company’s network and information systems;
  • the impact of possible security breaches and other disruptions, including cyber-attacks;
  • the Company’s failure to obtain necessary intellectual and proprietary rights to operate its business and the risk of intellectual property claims and litigation against the Company;
  • legislative or regulatory efforts to impose network neutrality and other new requirements on the Company’s data services;
  • additional regulation of the Company’s video and voice services;
  • the Company’s ability to renew cable system franchises;
  • increases in pole attachment costs;
  • changes in local governmental franchising authority and broadcast carriage regulations;
  • the potential adverse effect of the Company’s level of indebtedness on its business, financial condition or results of operations and cash flows;
  • the restrictions the terms of the Company’s indebtedness place on its business and corporate actions;
  • the possibility that interest rates will rise, causing the Company’s obligations to service its variable rate indebtedness to increase significantly;
  • risks associated with the Company’s convertible indebtedness;
  • the Company’s ability to continue to pay dividends;
  • provisions in the Company’s charter, by-laws and Delaware law that could discourage takeovers and limit the judicial forum for certain disputes;
  • adverse economic conditions;
  • fluctuations in the Company’s stock price;
  • dilution from equity awards, convertible indebtedness and potential future convertible debt and stock issuances;
  • damage to the Company’s reputation or brand image;
  • the Company’s ability to retain key employees;
  • the Company’s ability to incur future indebtedness;
  • provisions in the Company’s charter that could limit the liabilities for directors; and
  • the other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including but not limited to its latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Second Quarter 2021 Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statements made by the Company in this communication speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

 

CABLE ONE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2021

 

2020

 

Change

 

% Change

Revenues:

Residential data

$

207,648

 

$

164,015

 

$

43,633

 

26.6

%

Residential video

 

87,240

 

 

87,328

 

 

(88

)

(0.1

)%

Residential voice

 

12,112

 

 

12,120

 

 

(8

)

(0.1

)%

Business services

 

76,616

 

 

58,469

 

 

18,147

 

31.0

%

Other

 

18,133

 

 

6,371

 

 

11,762

 

184.6

%

Total Revenues

 

401,749

 

 

328,303

 

 

73,446

 

22.4

%

Costs and Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating (excluding depreciation and amortization)

 

112,350

 

 

106,028

 

 

6,322

 

6.0

%

Selling, general and administrative

 

88,017

 

 

64,994

 

 

23,023

 

35.4

%

Depreciation and amortization

 

84,915

 

 

65,584

 

 

19,331

 

29.5

%

(Gain) loss on asset sales and disposals, net

 

1,058

 

 

988

 

 

70

 

7.1

%

Total Costs and Expenses

 

286,340

 

 

237,594

 

 

48,746

 

20.5

%

Income from operations

 

115,409

 

 

90,709

 

 

24,700

 

27.2

%

Interest expense

 

(28,947

)

 

(16,615

)

 

(12,332

)

74.2

%

Other income (expense), net

 

12,149

 

 

1,655

 

 

10,494

 

NM

 

Income before income taxes and equity method investment income (loss), net

 

98,611

 

 

75,749

 

 

22,862

 

30.2

%

Income tax provision (benefit)

 

(8,616

)

 

13,209

 

 

(21,825

)

(165.2

)%

Income before equity method investment income (loss), net

 

107,227

 

 

62,540

 

 

44,687

 

71.5

%

Equity method investment income (loss), net

 

(1,074

)

 

-

 

 

(1,074

)

NM

 

Net income

$

106,153

 

$

62,540

 

$

43,613

 

69.7

%

 

Net Income per Common Share:

Basic

$

17.65

 

$

10.72

 

$

6.93

 

64.6

%

Diluted

$

16.68

 

$

10.63

 

$

6.05

 

56.9

%

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:

Basic

6,014,351

 

5,831,796

 

182,555

 

3.1

%

Diluted

6,455,817

 

5,883,417

 

572,400

 

9.7

%

 

Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges and other, net of tax

$

(16,021

)

$

(9,459

)

$

(6,562

)

69.4

%

Comprehensive income

$

90,132

 

$

53,081

 

$

37,051

 

69.8

%

____________________

NM = Not meaningful.

 

CABLE ONE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except par values)

June 30,
2021

December 31,
2020

Assets

Current Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

448,965

 

$

574,909

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

55,185

 

 

38,768

 

Income taxes receivable

 

17,027

 

 

41,245

 

Prepaid and other current assets

 

33,031

 

 

17,891

 

Total Current Assets

 

554,208

 

 

672,813

 

Equity investments

 

697,527

 

 

807,781

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

1,753,563

 

 

1,265,460

 

Intangible assets, net

 

2,840,700

 

 

1,278,198

 

Goodwill

 

944,871

 

 

430,543

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

39,133

 

 

33,543

 

Total Assets

$

6,830,002

 

$

4,488,338

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current Liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

240,592

 

$

174,139

 

Deferred revenue

 

23,572

 

 

21,051

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

34,524

 

 

26,392

 

Total Current Liabilities

 

298,688

 

 

221,582

 

Long-term debt

 

3,816,150

 

 

2,148,798

 

Deferred income taxes

 

806,630

 

 

366,675

 

Interest rate swap liability

 

102,875

 

 

155,357

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

124,814

 

 

100,627

 

Total Liabilities

 

5,149,157

 

 

2,993,039

 

 

Stockholders' Equity

Preferred stock ($0.01 par value; 4,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding)

 

-

 

 

-

 

Common stock ($0.01 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 6,175,399 shares issued; and 6,036,582 and 6,027,704 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)

 

62

 

 

62

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

544,992

 

 

535,586

 

Retained earnings

 

1,372,724

 

 

1,228,172

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(101,237

)

 

(140,683

)

Treasury stock, at cost (138,817 and 147,695 shares held as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)

 

(135,696

)

 

(127,838

)

Total Stockholders' Equity

 

1,680,845

 

 

1,495,299

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

6,830,002

 

$

4,488,338

 

 

CABLE ONE, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2020

Change

% Change

Net income

$

106,153

 

$

62,540

 

$

43,613

 

69.7

%

Net profit margin

 

26.4

%

 

19.0

%

 

 

 

 

Plus:

Interest expense

 

28,947

 

 

16,615

 

 

12,332

 

74.2

%

Income tax provision (benefit)

 

(8,616

)

 

13,209

 

 

(21,825

)

(165.2

)%

Depreciation and amortization

 

84,915

 

 

65,584

 

 

19,331

 

29.5

%

Equity-based compensation

 

5,279

 

 

3,426

 

 

1,853

 

54.1

%

(Gain) loss on deferred compensation

 

78

 

 

206

 

 

(128

)

(62.1

)%

Acquisition-related costs

 

4,835

 

 

1,293

 

 

3,542

 

NM

 

(Gain) loss on asset sales and disposals, net

 

1,058

 

 

988

 

 

70

 

7.1

%

System conversion costs

 

1,618

 

 

647

 

 

971

 

150.1

%

 

Rebranding costs

 

26

 

 

311

 

 

(285

)

(91.6

)%

 

Equity method investment (income) loss, net

 

1,074

 

 

-

 

 

1,074

 

NM

 

Other (income) expense, net

 

(12,149

)

 

(1,655

)

 

(10,494

)

NM

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

213,218

 

$

163,164

 

$

50,054

 

30.7

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

53.1

%

 

49.7

%

 

 

 

 

Less:

Capital expenditures

$

89,312

 

$

78,659

 

$

10,653

 

13.5

%

Capital expenditures as a percentage of net income

 

84.1

%

 

125.8

%

 

 

 

Capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA

 

41.9

%

 

48.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures

$

123,906

 

$

84,505

 

$

39,401

 

46.6

%

____________________

NM = Not meaningful.

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

2021

 

2020

 

Change

 

% Change

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

183,632

 

$

153,695

 

$

29,937

 

19.5

%

Capital expenditures

 

(89,312

)

 

(78,659

)

 

(10,653

)

13.5

%

Interest expense

 

28,947

 

 

16,615

 

 

12,332

 

74.2

%

Non-cash interest expense

 

(2,875

)

 

(1,106

)

 

(1,769

)

159.9

%

Income tax provision (benefit)

 

(8,616

)

 

13,209

 

 

(21,825

)

(165.2

)%

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

 

(10,721

)

 

(9,332

)

 

(1,389

)

14.9

%

Change in deferred income taxes

 

18,031

 

 

(10,719

)

 

28,750

 

NM

 

(Gain) loss on deferred compensation

 

78

 

 

206

 

 

(128

)

(62.1

)%

Acquisition-related costs

 

4,835

 

 

1,293

 

 

3,542

 

NM

 

 

Write-off of debt issuance costs

 

(1,644

)

 

-

 

 

(1,644

)

NM

 

System conversion costs

 

1,618

 

 

647

 

 

971

 

150.1

%

 

Rebranding costs

 

26

 

 

311

 

 

(285

)

(91.6

)%

 

Fair value adjustment

 

(21,350

)

 

-

 

 

(21,350

)

NM

 

 

Gain on step acquisition

 

33,406

 

 

-

 

 

33,406

 

NM

 

Other (income) expense, net

 

(12,149

)

 

(1,655

)

 

(10,494

)

NM

 

Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures

$

123,906

 

$

84,505

 

$

39,401

 

46.6

%

____________________

NM = Not meaningful.

 

 

CABLE ONE, INC.

OPERATING STATISTICS

(Unaudited)

 

 

As of June 30,

 

Change

(in thousands, except percentages and ARPU data)

2021

 

2020

 

Amount

 

%

Homes Passed

2,637

 

2,344

 

293

 

12.5

%

 

Residential Customers(1)

1,032

 

876

 

156

 

17.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

Data PSUs(1)

923

 

758

 

165

 

21.7

%

Video PSUs(1)

272

 

276

 

(4

)

(1.3

)%

Voice PSUs(1)

110

 

98

 

12

 

11.8

%

Total residential PSUs(1)

1,305

 

1,132

 

173

 

15.3

%

 

Business Customers(1)

102

 

86

 

17

 

19.6

%

 

Data PSUs(1)

94

 

80

 

14

 

17.3

%

Video PSUs(1)

14

 

14

 

0

 

3.2

%

Voice PSUs(1)

44

 

35

 

9

 

25.5

%

Total business services PSUs(1)

152

 

129

 

23

 

18.0

%

 

Total Customers

1,134

 

962

 

172

 

17.9

%

Total non-video

841

 

672

 

169

 

25.2

%

Percent of total

74.2

%

69.9

%

 

4.3

%

 

Data PSUs

1,017

 

838

 

179

 

21.3

%

Video PSUs

287

 

290

 

(3

)

(1.1

)%

Voice PSUs

153

 

133

 

20

 

15.3

%

Total PSUs

1,457

 

1,261

 

196

 

15.5

%

 

Penetration

Data(1)

38.5

%

35.8

%

 

2.7

%

Video(1)

10.9

%

12.4

%

 

(1.5

)%

Voice(1)

5.8

%

5.7

%

 

0.1

%

 

Share of Second Quarter Revenues

Residential data

51.7

%

50.0

%

 

1.7

%

Business services

19.1

%

17.8

%

 

1.3

%

Total

70.8

%

67.8

%

 

3.0

%

 

ARPU - Second Quarter

Residential data(1), (2)

$

78.34

 

$

73.80

 

$

4.54

 

6.2

%

Residential video(1), (2)

$

110.32

 

$

102.95

 

$

7.37

 

7.2

%

Residential voice(1), (2)

$

39.28

 

$

40.35

 

$

(1.07

)

(2.7

)%

Business services(1), (3)

$

263.86

 

$

228.11

 

$

35.75

 

15.7

%

Note:

All totals, percentages and year-over-year changes are calculated using exact numbers. Minor differences may exist due to rounding.

(1)

Due to the recency of the May 3, 2021 Hargray Acquisition, certain Hargray bulk accounts are counted as business PSUs and business customer relationships, whereas Cable One classifies such accounts as residential PSUs and residential customer relationships. Cable One is currently in the process of aligning Hargray’s methodology with its methodology so that future PSU and customer relationship counts used in ARPU calculations are determined on the same basis.

(2)

Average monthly revenue per unit (“ARPU”) values represent the applicable quarterly residential service revenues (excluding installation and activation fees) divided by the corresponding average of the number of PSUs at the beginning and end of each period, divided by three, except that for any PSUs added or subtracted as a result of an acquisition or divestiture occurring during the period, the associated ARPU values represent the applicable residential service revenues (excluding installation and activation fees) divided by the pro-rated average number of PSUs during such period.

(3)

ARPU values represent quarterly business services revenues divided by the average of the number of business customer relationships at the beginning and end of each period, divided by three, except that for any business customer relationships added or subtracted as a result of an acquisition or divestiture occurring during the period, the associated ARPU values represent business services revenues divided by the pro-rated average number of business customer relationships during such period.

 


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 565 M - -
Net income 2021 297 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 175 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 41,4x
Yield 2021 0,53%
Capitalization 11 883 M 11 883 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,62x
EV / Sales 2022 8,47x
Nbr of Employees 2 716
Free-Float 87,9%
