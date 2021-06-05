Log in
    CBEEF   CA12687C1086

CABO DRILLING CORP.

(CBEEF)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Markets - 06/03 10:19:50 am
0.005 USD   --.--%
Cabo Drilling : Director Resignation

06/05/2021 | 02:02am EDT
June 4, 2021

Cabo Drilling Corp. (NEX: CBE.H) ('Cabo' or the 'Company') announces that Tom Oliver and Peter Freeman have resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company due to other commitments that preclude them from continuing as directors. Messrs. Oliver and Freeman have been valuable members of the Board, and the Company wishes to thank them for their time as directors.

About Cabo Drilling Corp.

Cabo Drilling Corp. is a drilling services company headquartered in New Westminster, British Columbia, Canada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

John A. Versfelt
President and CEO

Further information about the Company can be found on the Cabo Drilling website (http://www.cabo.ca) and SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or by contacting Mr. John A. Versfelt, Chairman, President & CEO of the Company at 604-527-4201.

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs and other business transactions. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Disclaimer

Cabo Drilling Corp. published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2021 06:02:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
