Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2023) - Unnecessary Humor TV, a subsidiary of VYRE Network (OTC Pink: CAPV) (a leading FREE global streaming platform that delivers NEXT-GENERATION movies, shows, and sports, live and on-demand to audiences worldwide and wholly-owned Cabo Verde Capital company, "VYRE"), is pleased to announce its partnership with Frank Holder and Humor Mill Magazine, a web platform and web TV conglomerate that's been a voice for the under-served urban comic scene for two decades.





The partnership with comedy industry heavyweight Frank Holder is multi facetted. First, Mr. Holder will join the Advisory Board of Unnecessary Humor TV ("UHTV") to advise the Company on TV series, movies, the presentation of comedy and other content on the channel, along with channel related opportunities for the ongoing operation of UHTV. He will also look to bring on original projects for production consideration, introduce strategic relationships to the brand and its content goals, attend brand-related events, and promote VYRE and the Humor Mill brand assets publicly and through social media. He will also advise on acquisitions, strategic partnerships, growth strategies, and comedy channel-based operations. Mr. Holder will work alongside the Unnecessary Humor TV executives, staff, and Co-Founder Lamar Seay.

In addition, VYRE will also distribute Mr. Holder's Humor Mill brand on the platform. Content will include stand-up comedy specials, the Humor Mill Awards, and other brand specific projects. The parties are committed to working together on multiple paths that are set to bring growth to the Company and Unnecessary Humor TV.

Frank Holder is the owner of The Humor Mill Magazine, channel, festival and radio station. His Humor Mill Comedy Festival is the only urban comedy festival that includes stand up comedy, comedy films, TV series, and workshops. Frank's Humor Mill online digital magazine was created as an outlet for comedians and actors to be seen and heard by a global audience and represents the underserved urban comic scene. Frank has been producing The Humor Mill brand for over 20 years.

Frank has worked with big names in comedy that include Marlon Wayans, George Wallace, Chris Spencer, Stan Lathan, Tiffany Haddish, Miguel Nunez Jr, Juhahn Jones, and a list of other recognizable names and personalities.

The Humor Mill Comedy Festival and Awards was created by Frank in 2018. Some of the most recent winners include "The Real Husband's of Hollywood" (Best Sitcom,) Kim Fields (Best Comedic Actress in TV/Film,) DC Young Fly (Best Comedic Actor in TV/Film,) "Day Shift" (Funniest Film of the Year,) Juhahn Jones (Best Sketch of the Year,) Daphnique Springs (Best Comedic Actress,) Earthquake (Comedian of the Year), David Arnold (Comedy Special of the Year,) and Deon Cole, Gabrielle Dennis (Best Comedic Brand Advertising/Old Spice).

"We at the Humor Mill are looking forward to working with the VYRE Network team. Lamar Seay and his team are definitely on the cusp of something great for the African American and minority communities, and I look forward to seeing the results. We love all of their programming and their plans for the future, as VYRE is definitely cutting-edge streaming television." - Frank Holder.

"Our team at VYRE Network and Unnecessary Humor TV are excited for this partnership to take place. We pride ourselves in collaborating with professionals who are experts in their field, and Frank and the Humor Mill brand are an extremely important addition that will help Unnecessary Humor reach the goal of becoming a significant player on the comedy scene." - Lamar Seay, Co-Founder VYRE Network.

The Unnecessary Humor TV channel will be monetized through VYRE Network's programmatic advertising, delivered by Publica, the leading independent CTV advertising platform system. This will enable programmatic advertisers to purchase advertising space on the channel, which is hosted on the VYRE App.

Users will be able to connect to the Unnecessary Humor TV channel via the VYRE app on various platforms, including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Android, iPhone, Samsung TVs, and the web. For more information, visit https://unhumor.tv/.

About Unnecessary Humor TV

Unnecessary Humor TV ("UHTV") is the new-aged comedy channel that pushes boundaries and buttons. UHTV is uncancellable in a world where being canceled has become the new fad. Full of humorous TV series, chillarious movies, and stand-up that will keep you sitting down, Unnecessary Humor TV is the definition of next-level comedy. https://unhumor.tv/

About VYRE Network

VYRE Network is a free global streaming platform that delivers next-generation movies, shows, live sports, and live concerts to audiences worldwide through several niche channels. Since its launch in 2019, VYRE has consistently been a bridge between independent and mainstream entertainment for film creators and athletes. Users connect via the free to download apps on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Android, iPhone, Samsung TV's, and on the web. www.vyrenetwork.com www.vyre.tv

VYRE Network / Cabo Verde Capital, Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@vyrenetwork.com

ir.vyrenetwork.com

Social Media @vyrenetwork

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include any that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance, or achievements, and may contain the words estimate, project, intend, forecast, anticipate, plan, planning, expect, believe, likely, should, could, would, may or similar words or expressions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those in such statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted and any report should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Company's operating history and resources, together with all usual and common economic, competitive, and equity market conditions/risks.

