Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2023) - VYRE Network (OTC PINK: CAPV) (a leading FREE global streaming platform that delivers NEXT-GENERATION movies, shows, and sports, live and on-demand to audiences worldwide and wholly-owned Cabo Verde Capital company, "VYRE") is pleased to announce its continuing international expansion of VYRE Network with the coming launch of VYRE Africa ("vAfrica") in the first quarter of 2024. vAfrica is aimed at amplifying to the world, the creativity of the underserved African entertainment market through film, TV, and live events. This will also provide vAfrica with diverse monetization strategies through strategic partnerships with culture driven production, distribution companies, and content creators.





VYRE Network is a disruptor to the mainstream media by showcasing the next generation of film & tv creators, athletes, and live sporting events. VYRE has 1+ million global App and Web users, is keen to expand into Africa and is seeking ways to overcome challenges including slow and expensive internet.

"The world wants to know what's happening in Africa" and the channel will provide scale and reach to African producers who can deliver content domestically and to VYRE's diaspora-targeted audience. vAfrica's focus is to identify and distribute projects from talented young media entrepreneurs, many of which have been underrepresented in film and tv domestically and abroad.

Management has entered into discussions regarding a number of strategic partnerships to showcase films and tv series from multiple focus points for the vAfrica ecosystem. The partnerships will be a key part of our international growth plan and will deliver unique content selection, alternative visual culture experiences, and live entertainment which will be the base to boost the global brand's advertising efforts.

During the first quarter of 2024, users will be able to begin streaming curated content inside of vAfrica through the VYRE App on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Android, iPhone, and Samsung Smart TV's. vAfrica also look to secure mobile and data agreements with the telecom community which will assist in introducing American content creators to a new market and consumer.

