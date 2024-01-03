Official CABO VERD press release

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2024) - VYRE BUSINESS NEWS GLOBAL ("VBNGtv"), a subsidiary of VYRE NETWORK (OTC Pink: CAPV), a leading FREE global streaming platform that delivers NEXT-GENERATION movies, shows, and sports, live and on-demand to audiences worldwide, and wholly-owned Cabo Verde Capital company ("VYRE" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the expansion of original content on its business channel VBNGtv, with the addition of the NPND MEDIA LLC partnership. This new partnership will provide weekly aftermarket content every Tuesday with the informal news/podcast-style show No Pressure No Diamonds.

Alex Rose and Thomas Solano - NPND Media

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8469/193041_36e0c0a70474e8d3_002full.jpg

The No Pressure No Diamonds Show provides VBNGtv's viewers insight into how to overcome the challenges of entrepreneurship and an open conversation about mental health with top C-Suite executives and entrepreneurs that make the tough decisions on growing businesses to the next level. Hosted by Alex Rose and Thomas Solano, both executives and entrepreneurs themselves, who come from successful careers in the financial and consulting world, and have firsthand knowledge of strategic decision-making, leadership philosophies, overcoming the stress a business decision can have, and the diverse perspectives that have propelled their success.

"No Pressure No Diamonds Show is thrilled to announce a dynamic partnership, fueled by shared passion! Join us in spreading a message we hold dear, dedicated to providing impactful value. Stay tuned. I'd also like to thank VBNGtv and the entire VYRE team for the platform and belief in the message we are spreading." - Thomas Solano, NPND Media

"We are excited to announce the launch of 'The No Pressure No Diamonds Show' on VBNGtv, a series that promises to redefine the narrative of overcoming adversity. This show is a testament to the power of resilience and determination in transforming challenges into triumphs. Each episode is a journey into the lives of those who exemplify the spirit that pressure, indeed, creates diamonds. It's more than just a show; it's an inspiration, celebrating the unyielding human spirit that thrives in the face of adversity. 'The No Pressure No Diamonds Show' is set to not only captivate our audience but also to empower them to see the value in every challenge." - Alex Rose, NPND Media

"I'm truly enthused to have the No Pressure No Diamonds Show join the VBNGtv lineup. Of all the podcasts and news shows, these young men touch on the mental health of leaders in business, which historically has been an unspoken conversation. I plan on tuning in not only as a fan but also to learn how to deal with my own mental health in conjunction with all my business endeavours." - David Hill, CEO VYRE Network

This new addition to VBNGtv original slate will be monetized on VBNGtv through programmatic advertising delivered by Publica, the leading independent CTV advertising platform, as well as product placements within the show itself.

The No Pressure No Diamonds Show is a part of the original news and interview-style aftermarket shows, Just My View, The Market Mindset with in-depth CEO interviews and Digging Deeper which showcases the mining sector, and coming soon The Avenue with Irina Sinclair, and Top Shelf after the Deal Conversations.

VBNGtv global viewers can stream the already delivered 12-episode season that will have a new episode released every Tuesday at 6:30 pm EST starting January 9, 2024 through the VYRE in-app channel on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, iPhone, Android, Smart TV, and Samsung TV worldwide, or online at www.vbngtv.com/npnd.

ABOUT VYRE BUSINESS NEWS GLOBAL

VBNG TV is a powerhouse news-based streaming channel and website that empowers today's small-cap companies, business leaders and brand partners by innovating solutions, knowledge, and connections needed to be successful. VBNG offers live business news, exclusive one on one interviews, with documentary, feature film & TV Show programming. The channel reaches households and streaming devices worldwide, through the VYRE App. https://vbngtv.com

VYRE Network / Cabo Verde Capital, Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@vyrenetwork.com

ir.vyrenetwork.com

Social Media @vyrenetwork

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include any that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance, or achievements, and may contain the words estimate, project, intend, forecast, anticipate, plan, planning, expect, believe, likely, should, could, would, may or similar words or expressions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those in such statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted and any report should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Company's operating history and resources, together with all usual and common economic, competitive, and equity market conditions/risks.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/193041