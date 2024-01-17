Official CABO VERD press release

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2024) - vAfrica, a subsidiary of VYRE Network, a leading FREE global streaming platform that delivers NEXT-GENERATION movies, shows, and sports, live and on-demand to audiences worldwide and wholly-owned Cabo Verde Capital company (OTC Pink: CAPV) ("VYRE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the multifaceted international digital media specialist and founder of Reckon Creative Agency, Courtney Grimaud is joining the vAfrica team as Head of Programming.





Courtney Grimaud

In her role, she will oversee programming operations and building strategic partnerships for vAfrica, which officially launched on January 15, 2024. Ms. Grimaud brings years of international digital media expertise and key relationships that have connected African curated or created content to the rest of the world.

The foundation of her career was laid during her time at Curtin Mauritius, where she received a degree in Mass Communication, specializing in Journalism and Corporate Screen Production. Most of Grimaud's experience came from her two-year stint as a journalist at the MBC, the national state broadcaster of Mauritius. This hands-on experience provided invaluable insights into the world of media, while having the rare privilege of training under the guidance of Chris Edmund, a renowned director and writer.

A pivotal shift in her career occurred when she stepped into the world of content distribution as a Content Acquisition Officer. This role allowed her to explore diverse styles and approaches of content producers globally, fostering long-lasting relationships through strategic global deals. This experience not only contributed to her growth as an acquisition officer but also laid the foundation for her directorial role at Reckon Creative Agency.

"I came across VYRE during my early days in this Industry and have always been in awe of their essence of creativity, versatility, and unwavering commitment to excellence. I have no doubt that VYRE Africa will ascend as the dominant streaming platform for unparalleled African content. It's a cultural conduit, destined to elevate the diverse narratives of Africa to global acclaim and I am honored to be part of this journey as the Head of Programming." - Courtney Grimaud

"VYRE Africa is the next step in creating African stories and content in the international market. We are happy to bring on Courtney to spearhead this launch and journey. We feel that she has the ideas and knowledge to assist this channel in opening doors for African content creators and authentic stories that will no longer be silenced by mainstream media. This has been a long-time passion for not only me and the VYRE team, but also for viewers that want the real scoop on Africa and its global impact." - Lamar Seay, Co-Founder VYRE Network

vAfrica is aimed at amplifying to the world, the creativity of the underserved African entertainment market through film, TV, and live events. Ms. Grimaud is a key component in building the bridge between African content creators and VYRE's diaspora-targeted audience.

vAfrica will be monetized through VYRE Network's programmatic advertising, delivered by Publica, the leading independent CTV advertising platform system, along with strategic international programmatic partners. Our monetization plan for vAfrica is to provide advertising opportunities for domestic and international advertisers so that they have access to a global audience.

vAfrica will be releasing new content quarterly that will set the tone for future programming of that will cover all aspects of African culture. vAfrica users can be streamed for FREE through the web and the VYRE App on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Android, iPhone, Smart TVs, and soon to come Xbox and PlayStation.

ABOUT VYRE AFRICA

VYRE Africa "vAfrica" is a streaming channel aimed at amplifying the creativity of the underserved African entertainment market to the world, through film, TV, and live events with diverse monetization strategies.

vAfrica provides scale and reach to African producers who deliver content to VYRE's diaspora-targeted audience. vAfrica identifies and distributes projects from talented young media entrepreneurs through the VYRE App on Roku, iPhone, Apple TV, Samsung TV, Amazon Fire, Android, and the Web.

ABOUT VYRE NETWORK

VYRE Network is a free global streaming platform that delivers NEXT-GENERATION movies, shows, and sports, live and on-demand to audiences worldwide through niche channels. Since its launch in 2019 VYRE has consistently been a bridge between independent and mainstream entertainment for film creators and athletes. Vyrenetwork.com

