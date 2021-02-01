Cabot : 1Q 2021 Reconciliation

Log in
First Quarter Earnings Announcement, Fiscal 2021

CABOT CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Fiscal 2021 (A)

Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to GAAP EPS

Dec. Q

Mar. Q

June Q

Sept. Q

FY 2021

Net income (loss) per share attributable to Cabot Corporation

$

1.06

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

1.06

Less: Certain items after tax per share

(0.12)

-

-

-

(0.12)

Adjusted earnings (loss) per share

$

1.18

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

1.18

Fiscal 2020 (A)

Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to GAAP EPS

Dec. Q

Mar. Q

June Q

Sept. Q

FY 2020

Net income (loss) per share attributable to Cabot Corporation

$

0.70

$

(0.01)

$

(0.12)

$

(4.81)

$

(4.21)

Less: Certain items after tax per share

0.01

(0.78)

(0.05)

(5.49)

(6.29)

Adjusted earnings (loss) per share

$

0.69

$

0.77

$

(0.07)

$

0.68

$

2.08

  1. Per share amounts are calculated after tax and, where applicable, noncontrolling interest, net of tax.

Dollars in millions

Fiscal 2021

Reconciliation of Total Segment EBIT, Total Segment EBITDA and Adjusted

Dec. Q

Mar. Q

June Q

Sept. Q

FY 2021

EBITDA to Net Income and Segment EBITDA Margin

Net income (loss) attributable to Cabot Corporation

$

60

$

$

$

― $

60

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

10

-

-

-

10

Equity in earnings of affiliated companies, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

29

-

-

-

29

Income (loss) before income taxes and equity in earnings of affiliated

companies

$

99

$

$

$

― $

99

Interest expense

12

-

-

-

12

Certain items

11

-

-

-

11

Unallocated corporate costs

13

-

-

-

13

General unallocated (income) expense

5

-

-

-

5

Less: Equity in earnings of affiliated companies

-

-

-

-

-

Total Segment EBIT

$

140

$

$

$

― $

140

Depreciation and amortization

39

-

-

-

39

Total Segment EBITDA

$

179

$

$

$

$

179

Less: Unallocated corporate costs before corporate depreciation

13

-

-

-

13

Adjusted EBITDA

$

166

$

$

$

$

166

Dollars in millions

Dec. Q

Mar. Q

June Q

Sept. Q

FY 2021

Reinforcement Materials EBIT

$

88

$

$

$

― $

88

Reinforcement Materials Depreciation and amortization

17

-

-

-

17

Reinforcement Materials EBITDA

$

105

$

$

$

$

105

Reinforcement Materials Sales

$

375

$

$

$

$

375

Reinforcement Materials EBITDA Margin

28%

-%

-%

-%

28%

Dollars in millions

Dec. Q

Mar. Q

June Q

Sept. Q

FY 2021

Performance Chemicals EBIT

$

54

$

$

$

― $

54

Performance Chemicals Depreciation and amortization

18

-

-

-

18

Performance Chemicals EBITDA

$

72

$

$

$

― $

72

Performance Chemicals Sales

$

267

$

$

$

$

267

Performance Chemicals EBITDA Margin

27%

-%

-%

-%

27%

Dollars in millions

Dec. Q

Mar. Q

June Q

Sept. Q

FY 2021

Purification Solutions EBIT

$

(2)

$

$

$

$

(2)

Purification Solutions Depreciation and amortization

4

-

-

-

4

Purification Solutions EBITDA

$

2

$

$

$

― $

2

Purification Solutions Sales

$

59

$

$

$

― $

59

Purification Solutions EBITDA Margin

3%

-%

-%

-%

3%

Dollars in millions

Fiscal 2021

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow and Discretionary Free Cash Flow to Cash

Flow from Operating Activities

Dec. Q

Mar. Q

June Q

Sept. Q

FY 2021

Cash flow from operating activities (B)

$

21

$

$

$

― $

21

Less: Additions to property, plant and equipment

29

-

-

-

29

Free cash flow

$

(8)

$

$

$

$

(8)

Plus: Additions to property, plant and equipment

29

-

-

-

29

Less: Changes in net working capital (C)

(99)

-

-

-

(99)

Less: Sustaining and compliance capital expenditures

21

21

Discretionary free cash flow

$

99

$

$

$

― $

99

(B)

As provided in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

(C)

Defined as changes in accounts receivable, inventory and accounts payable and accrued liabilities as presented on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash

Flows.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cabot Corporation published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 22:33:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
