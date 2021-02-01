Cabot : 1Q 2021 Reconciliation

|
Dollars in millions
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal 2021
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Total Segment EBIT, Total Segment EBITDA and Adjusted
|
|
Dec. Q
|
|
Mar. Q
|
|
June Q
|
|
Sept. Q
|
|
FY 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA to Net Income and Segment EBITDA Margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Cabot Corporation
|
$
|
60
|
$
|
―
|
$
|
―
|
$
|
― $
|
60
|
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
10
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
10
|
Equity in earnings of affiliated companies, net of tax
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
|
29
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
29
|
Income (loss) before income taxes and equity in earnings of affiliated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
companies
|
$
|
99
|
$
|
―
|
$
|
―
|
$
|
― $
|
99
|
Interest expense
|
|
12
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
12
|
Certain items
|
|
11
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
11
|
Unallocated corporate costs
|
|
13
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
13
|
General unallocated (income) expense
|
|
5
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
5
|
Less: Equity in earnings of affiliated companies
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Total Segment EBIT
|
$
|
140
|
$
|
―
|
$
|
―
|
$
|
― $
|
140
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
39
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
39
|
Total Segment EBITDA
|
$
|
179
|
$
|
―
|
$
|
―
|
$
|
―
|
$
|
179
|
Less: Unallocated corporate costs before corporate depreciation
|
|
13
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
13
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
166
|
$
|
―
|
$
|
―
|
$
|
―
|
$
|
166
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dollars in millions
|
|
Dec. Q
|
|
Mar. Q
|
|
June Q
|
|
Sept. Q
|
|
FY 2021
|
Reinforcement Materials EBIT
|
$
|
88
|
$
|
―
|
$
|
―
|
$
|
― $
|
88
|
Reinforcement Materials Depreciation and amortization
|
|
17
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
17
|
Reinforcement Materials EBITDA
|
$
|
105
|
$
|
―
|
$
|
―
|
$
|
―
|
$
|
105
|
Reinforcement Materials Sales
|
$
|
375
|
$
|
―
|
$
|
―
|
$
|
―
|
$
|
375
|
Reinforcement Materials EBITDA Margin
|
|
28%
|
|
-%
|
|
-%
|
|
-%
|
|
28%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dollars in millions
|
|
Dec. Q
|
|
Mar. Q
|
|
June Q
|
|
Sept. Q
|
|
FY 2021
|
Performance Chemicals EBIT
|
$
|
54
|
$
|
―
|
$
|
―
|
$
|
― $
|
54
|
Performance Chemicals Depreciation and amortization
|
|
18
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
18
|
Performance Chemicals EBITDA
|
$
|
72
|
$
|
―
|
$
|
―
|
$
|
― $
|
72
|
Performance Chemicals Sales
|
$
|
267
|
$
|
―
|
$
|
―
|
$
|
―
|
$
|
267
|
Performance Chemicals EBITDA Margin
|
|
27%
|
|
-%
|
|
-%
|
|
-%
|
|
27%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dollars in millions
|
|
Dec. Q
|
|
Mar. Q
|
|
June Q
|
|
Sept. Q
|
|
FY 2021
|
Purification Solutions EBIT
|
$
|
(2)
|
$
|
―
|
$
|
―
|
$
|
―
|
$
|
(2)
|
Purification Solutions Depreciation and amortization
|
|
4
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
4
|
Purification Solutions EBITDA
|
$
|
2
|
$
|
―
|
$
|
―
|
$
|
― $
|
2
|
Purification Solutions Sales
|
$
|
59
|
$
|
―
|
$
|
―
|
$
|
― $
|
59
|
Purification Solutions EBITDA Margin
|
|
3%
|
|
-%
|
|
-%
|
|
-%
|
|
3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dollars in millions
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal 2021
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow and Discretionary Free Cash Flow to Cash
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Flow from Operating Activities
|
|
Dec. Q
|
|
Mar. Q
|
|
June Q
|
|
Sept. Q
|
|
FY 2021
|
Cash flow from operating activities (B)
|
$
|
21
|
$
|
―
|
$
|
―
|
$
|
― $
|
21
|
Less: Additions to property, plant and equipment
|
|
29
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
29
|
Free cash flow
|
$
|
(8)
|
$
|
―
|
$
|
―
|
$
|
―
|
$
|
(8)
|
Plus: Additions to property, plant and equipment
|
|
29
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
29
|
Less: Changes in net working capital (C)
|
|
(99)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(99)
|
Less: Sustaining and compliance capital expenditures
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
Discretionary free cash flow
|
$
|
99
|
$
|
―
|
$
|
―
|
$
|
― $
|
99
|
(B)
|
As provided in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(C)
|
Defined as changes in accounts receivable, inventory and accounts payable and accrued liabilities as presented on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash
|
|
Flows.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|