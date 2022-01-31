Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cabot Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBT   US1270551013

CABOT CORPORATION

(CBT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cabot : 1Q 2022 Reconciliation

01/31/2022 | 05:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

First Quarter Earnings Announcement, Fiscal 2022

CABOT CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Fiscal 2022 (A)

Dec. Q

Mar. Q

June Q

Sept. Q

FY 2022

Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to GAAP EPS

Net income (loss) per share attributable to Cabot Corporation

$

(1.57)

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

(1.57)

Less: Certain items after tax per share

(2.86)

-

-

-

(2.86)

Adjusted earnings (loss) per share

$

1.29

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

1.29

Fiscal 2021 (A)

Dec. Q

Mar. Q

June Q

Sept. Q

FY 2021

Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to GAAP EPS

Net income (loss) per share attributable to Cabot Corporation

$

1.06

$

1.30

$

1.48

$

0.50

$

4.34

Less: Certain items after tax per share

(0.12)

(0.08)

0.13

(0.61)

(0.68)

Adjusted earnings (loss) per share

$

1.18

$

1.38

$

1.35

$

1.11

$

5.02

(A) Per share amounts are calculated after tax.

Dollars in millions

Fiscal 2022

Dec. Q

Mar. Q

June Q

Sept. Q

FY 2022

Reconciliation of Total Segment EBIT, Total Segment EBITDA and Adjusted

EBITDA to Net Income and Segment EBITDA Margin

Net income (loss) attributable to Cabot Corporation

$

(89)

$

$

$

$

(89)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

9

-

-

-

9

Equity in earnings of affiliated companies, net of tax

(1)

-

-

-

(1)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

(12)

-

-

-

(12)

Income (loss) before income taxes and equity in earnings of affiliated companies

$

(93)

$

$

$

$

(93)

Interest expense

12

-

-

-

12

Certain items

204

-

-

-

204

Unallocated corporate costs

14

-

-

-

14

General unallocated (income) expense

(1)

-

-

-

(1)

Less: Equity in earnings of affiliated companies

(1)

-

-

-

(1)

Total Segment EBIT

$

137

$

$

$

$

137

Depreciation and amortization

39

-

-

-

39

Adjustments to depreciation (B)

-

-

-

-

-

Total Segment EBITDA

$

176

$

$

$

$

176

Less: Unallocated corporate costs before corporate depreciation

14

-

-

-

14

Adjusted EBITDA

$

162

$

$

$

$

162

  1. Adjustments to depreciation includes the addition of the depreciation expense of a contractual joint venture in Purification Solutions less accelerated depreciation expense not allocated to a business.

Dollars in millions

Dec. Q

Mar. Q

June Q

Sept. Q

FY 2022

Reinforcement Materials EBIT

$

85

$

$

$

$

85

Reinforcement Materials Depreciation and amortization

18

-

-

-

18

Reinforcement Materials EBITDA

$

103

$

$

$

$

103

Reinforcement Materials Sales

$

541

$

$

$

$

541

Reinforcement Materials EBITDA Margin

19%

-%

-%

-%

19%

Dollars in millions

Dec. Q

Mar. Q

June Q

Sept. Q

FY 2022

Performance Chemicals EBIT

$

52

$

$

$

$

52

Performance Chemicals Depreciation and amortization

18

-

-

-

18

Performance Chemicals EBITDA

$

70

$

$

$

$

70

Performance Chemicals Sales

$

302

$

$

$

$

302

Performance Chemicals EBITDA Margin

23%

-%

-%

-%

23%

Dollars in millions

Dec. Q

Mar. Q

June Q

Sept. Q

FY 2022

Purification Solutions EBIT

$

$

$

$

$

Purification Solutions Depreciation and amortization

3

-

-

-

3

Purification Solutions EBITDA

$

3

$

$

$

$

3

Purification Solutions Sales

$

61

$

$

$

$

61

Purification Solutions EBITDA Margin

5%

-%

-%

-%

5%

Dollars in millions

Fiscal 2022

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow and Discretionary Free Cash Flow to Cash Flow

from Operating Activities

Dec. Q

Mar. Q

June Q

Sept. Q

FY 2022

Cash flow from operating activities (C)

$

(49)

$

$

$

$

(49)

Less: Additions to property, plant and equipment

30

-

-

-

30

Free cash flow

$

(79)

$

$

$

$

(79)

Plus: Additions to property, plant and equipment

30

-

-

-

30

Less: Changes in net working capital (D)

(143)

-

-

-

(143)

Less: Sustaining and compliance capital expenditures

22

-

-

-

22

Discretionary free cash flow

$

72

$

$

$

$

72

  1. As provided in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.
  2. Defined as changes in accounts receivable, inventory and accounts payable and accrued liabilities as presented on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Disclaimer

Cabot Corporation published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 22:40:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CABOT CORPORATION
05:41pCABOT : 1Q 2022 Reconciliation
PU
04:52pCabot Fiscal Q1 Adjusted EPS, Sales Climb; FY2022 Adjusted EPS Guidance Raised
MT
04:48pCABOT : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
04:42pCABOT : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:32pCabot Corp Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
BU
04:32pEarnings Flash (CBT) CABOT CORPORATION Posts Q1 EPS $1.29, vs. Street Est of $1.10
MT
04:31pEarnings Flash (CBT) CABOT CORPORATION Posts Q1 Revenue $968M, vs. Street Est of $870.5..
MT
01/17Cabot Corporation Board Declares Dividend
AQ
01/14Cabot Corporation Board Declares Dividend
BU
01/14Cabot Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on March 11, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CABOT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 605 M - -
Net income 2022 313 M - -
Net Debt 2022 882 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 2,63%
Capitalization 3 112 M 3 112 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 4 500
Free-Float -
Chart CABOT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cabot Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CABOT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 55,62 $
Average target price 70,43 $
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sean D. Keohane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Erica J. McLaughlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sue H. Rataj Non-Executive Chairman
Patricia Hubbard Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Juan Enriquez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CABOT CORPORATION-1.03%3 147
ECOLAB INC.-20.67%53 327
SIKA AG-18.39%47 713
GIVAUDAN SA-20.33%37 878
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.1.47%35 584
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-10.33%23 021