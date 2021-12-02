Log in
    CBT   US1270551013

CABOT CORPORATION

(CBT)
  Report
Cabot : 2021 Cabot Investor Day Presentation

12/02/2021 | 09:31am EST
Cabot Investor Day

December 2, 2021

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation contains forward‐looking statements based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including statements about the Company's strategy for growth, the future growth rates of our businesses and for our Battery Materials, Inkjet and E2CTM solutions product offerings, how we expect to achieve our growth targets, the benefits we expect from macroeconomic trends, the expected Reinforcement Materials capacity available from operational excellence and debottlenecking projects and when we expect additional capacity to be available, the range of price increases we expect of our reinforcing carbons products to cover environmental costs and the impact on tire prices, our product and application development activities, market position, when we expect capacity expansions to be completed, when we expect to provide disclosures aligned with TCFD, when we expect to consummate the disposition of our Purification Solutions business and complete the acquisition of our new plant in Tianjin, China, our strategy for achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050, our expected financial performance and results and total shareholder return, our expected cash flows, including DFCF and uses of cash for, among other uses, our capital expenditures, key growth projects and their costs over our fiscal years period of 2022‐2024, and our operating tax rate, are forward‐looking statements. Forward‐looking statements are based on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Cabot's businesses and strategies, market trends and conditions, economic conditions and other factors. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, potentially inaccurate assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict. If known or unknown risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, our actual results could differ materially from past results and from those expressed in the forward‐looking statement. Important factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward‐ looking statements include, but are not limited to lower than expected demand for our products; the loss of one or more of our important customers; our inability to complete capacity expansions or other development projects; the timing of implementation and the enforcement of environmental regulations; our failure to develop new products or to keep pace with technological developments; patent rights of others; the timely commercialization of products under development (which may be disrupted or delayed by technical difficulties, market acceptance, competitors' new products, as well as difficulties in moving from the experimental stage to the production stage); changes in raw material costs; demand for our customers' products; competitors' reactions to market conditions; delays in the successful integration of structural changes, including acquisitions or joint ventures; the laws, regulations, policies and economic conditions, including inflation, interest and foreign currency exchange rates, of countries where we do business; and severe weather events that cause business interruptions, including plant and power outages or disruptions in supplier or customer operations. These factors are discussed more fully in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly our latest annual report on Form 10‐K.

Non‐GAAP Financial Measures and Explanations of Terms Used

This presentation includes references to the following non‐GAAP financial measures: adjusted EPS (earnings per share), adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), adjusted EBIT (earnings before interest, taxes), adjusted EBITDA, total segment EBIT and EBIT margins, adjusted ROIC (return on invested capital), adjusted RONA (return on net assets), DFCF (discretionary free cash flow) and operating tax rate. The definitions of these non‐GAAP financial measures, reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures, and explanations of other terms used are provided in the Appendix to this presentation.

Cabot Corporation | Investor Day 2021

2

Today's Agenda

9:30AM

Welcome and Opening Remarks

Steve Delahunt

VP, Treasurer and IR

Winning Today and Creating for Tomorrow

Sean Keohane

President and Chief Executive Officer

ESG Leadership: Creating a More

Sustainable Future

Martin O'Neill

SVP, SH&E, Government Affairs

Reinforcement Materials

Bart Kalkstein

SVP and President, Reinforcement

Materials; President, Americas Region

10:30AM

Q&A Session

10:50AM

Break

11:00AM Performance Chemicals ‐ Performance

Additives

Jeff Zhu

SVP and President, Performance

Additives; President, Asia Pacific Region

Performance Chemicals ‐ Formulated

Solutions

Aaron Johnson

SVP and President, Formulated Solutions;

President, Purification Solutions

Financial Framework

Erica McLaughlin

SVP and CFO

Closing Remarks

Sean Keohane

President and Chief Executive Officer

12:00PM

Q&A Session

Cabot Corporation | Investor Day 2021

3

Winning Today and Creating for Tomorrow

Sean Keohane

President & CEO

Cabot Corporation | Investor Day 2021 | 4

Key Messages

1

2

3

4

5

Strong Execution

Leading Businesses

A Portfolio of High

A Record of ESG

A Strategy for

Track Record

with Durable

Growth Vectors

Leadership

Breakout Value

Advantages

Creation

Exceeded financial

#1 or #2 in all of our

Capitalizing on

Driving circularity in

Investing for

commitments for

specialty chemicals

compelling macro

operations and

advantaged growth

Advancing the Core

businesses with

trends with strong

partnering with

with a continued focus

strategy

unparalleled global

"Right to Win" positions

customers to develop

on returning excess

footprint

sustainable solutions

cash to shareholders

Cabot Corporation | Investor Day 2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cabot Corporation published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 14:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
