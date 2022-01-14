Log in
    CBT   US1270551013

CABOT CORPORATION

(CBT)
Cabot Corporation Board Declares Dividend

01/14/2022 | 05:01pm EST
On Friday, January 14, 2022, the Board of Directors of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share on all outstanding shares of the Corporation’s common stock. The dividend is payable on March 11, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 25, 2022.

About Cabot Corporation

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of carbon black, specialty carbons, activated carbon, elastomer composites, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at cabotcorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These factors are discussed in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), particularly under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K and in our subsequent SEC filings filed with the SEC at www.sec.gov.


© Business Wire 2022
