    CBT   US1270551013

CABOT CORPORATION

(CBT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/13 04:00:01 pm EDT
67.76 USD   +3.67%
05:01pCabot Corporation Board Declares Dividend
BU
05/12CABOT CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/12Cabot Corporation Announces Election of Raffiq Nathoo to Board of Directors
BU
Cabot Corporation Board Declares Dividend

05/13/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
On Friday, May 13, 2022, the Board of Directors of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share on all outstanding shares of the Corporation’s common stock. The dividend is payable on June 10, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 27, 2022.

About Cabot Corporation

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of carbon black, specialty carbons, engineered elastomer composites, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at cabotcorp.com

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These factors are discussed in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), particularly under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K and in our subsequent SEC filings filed with the SEC at www.sec.gov.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 063 M - -
Net income 2022 198 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 037 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 2,28%
Capitalization 3 699 M 3 699 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 4 500
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers and Directors
Sean D. Keohane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Erica J. McLaughlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sue H. Rataj Non-Executive Chairman
Patricia Hubbard Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Juan Enriquez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CABOT CORPORATION15.80%3 699
ECOLAB INC.-31.91%45 628
SIKA AG-31.38%40 162
GIVAUDAN SA-25.29%33 061
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-21.25%18 833
SYMRISE AG-22.22%14 752