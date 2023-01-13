Advanced search
Cabot Corporation Board Declares Dividend

01/13/2023 | 04:31pm EST
On Friday, January 13, 2023, the Board of Directors of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share on all outstanding shares of the Corporation’s common stock. The dividend is payable on March 10, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 24, 2023.

ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of carbon black, specialty carbons, engineered elastomer composites, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at http://www.cabotcorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in the press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.


© Business Wire 2023
