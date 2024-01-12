Official CABOT CORPORATION press release

On Friday, January 12, 2024, the Board of Directors of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share on all outstanding shares of the Corporation’s common stock. The dividend is payable on March 8, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 23, 2024.

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of reinforcing carbons, specialty carbons, battery materials, engineered elastomer composites, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed metal oxides and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at cabotcorp.com.

