  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cabot Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBT   US1270551013

CABOT CORPORATION

(CBT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-05 pm EDT
71.32 USD   +3.36%
08:10aCabot Corporation Board Increases Dividend
BU
05/02Cabot corporation launches entera aerogel particles for use in thermal barriers for lithium-ion batteries
AQ
05/01Cabot Corporation Launches ENTERA™ Aerogel Particles for Use in Thermal Barriers for Lithium-ion Batteries
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cabot Corporation Board Increases Dividend

05/08/2023 | 08:10am EDT
On Friday, May 5, 2023, the Board of Directors of Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, an increase of 8% compared to the current quarterly dividend, on all outstanding shares of the Corporation’s common stock. The dividend is payable on June 9, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 26, 2023.

“For over 50 years, we have consistently paid dividends, which reinforces our commitment to return capital to our shareholders,” said Sean Keohane, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cabot Corporation. “The dividend increase, our sixth in the last eight years, reflects our positive long-term view and the Board’s confidence in our ability to generate strong cash flows to fund high-growth investments and return cash to shareholders through a competitive dividend.”

On an annualized basis, the new dividend rate is $1.60 per share versus $1.48 per share, previously.

About Cabot Corporation

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of reinforcing carbons, specialty carbons, battery materials, engineered elastomer composites, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed metal oxides, and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at: http://www.cabotcorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in the press release regarding Cabot’s business that are not historical facts, including statements concerning our expectation about our ability to generate cash flow to fund growth investments and return cash to shareholders through a competitive dividend are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 636 M - -
Net income 2023 364 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 044 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,8x
Yield 2023 2,13%
Capitalization 4 017 M 4 017 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
EV / Sales 2024 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 4 190
Free-Float 99,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 71,32 $
Average target price 94,17 $
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sean D. Keohane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Erica J. McLaughlin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sue H. Rataj Non-Executive Chairman
Patricia Hubbard Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Juan Enriquez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CABOT CORPORATION6.70%4 017
ECOLAB INC.19.31%49 447
SIKA AG12.36%43 014
GIVAUDAN SA12.04%32 838
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION-17.14%21 085
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG16.93%19 197
