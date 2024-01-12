On January 12, 2024, the Board of Directors of Cabot Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share on all outstanding shares of the Corporation?s common stock. The dividend is payable on March 8, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 23, 2024.
