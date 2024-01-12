Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemical and performance materials company. The Company operates through two segments: Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Reinforcement Materials segment combines the reinforcing carbons and engineered elastomer composite product lines. Its reinforcing carbons products are used in tires and industrial products. The Performance Chemicals segment is organized into two businesses: The Performance Additives business and Formulated Solutions business. The Performance Additives business combines its specialty carbons, battery materials, fumed metal oxides and aerogel product lines, and the Formulated Solutions business combines its specialty compounds and inkjet product lines. Its principal products are carbon black, specialty carbons, elastomer composites, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica, and aerogel. The Company also owns Chiba solar farm that generates up to 3,500 megawatt-hours (MWh).

Sector Specialty Chemicals