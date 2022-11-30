Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Cabot Corporation
  News
  Summary
    CBT   US1270551013

CABOT CORPORATION

(CBT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-30 pm EST
73.62 USD   +0.97%
05:01pCabot Corporation Executives to Participate at the Deutsche Bank Lithium and Battery Supply Chain Conference
BU
11/23CABOT CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
11/23CABOT CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Cabot Corporation Executives to Participate at the Deutsche Bank Lithium and Battery Supply Chain Conference

11/30/2022 | 05:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) announced today that it will participate in Deutsche Bank’s 7th Annual Lithium and Battery Supply Chain Conference in New York City on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

Sean Keohane, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Patricia Hubbard, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, will participate in one-on-one meetings at the conference. In addition, Cabot will join other industry leaders in a panel discussion on “Battery Chemistry & Innovation” from 11:30am – 11:50am ET.

Additional investor materials are available through the investor relations section of Cabot’s website http://investor.cabot-corp.com.

About Cabot Corporation

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of carbon black, specialty carbons, engineered elastomer composites, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at cabotcorp.com. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Cabot website regularly.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These factors are discussed in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), particularly under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K and in our subsequent SEC filings filed with the SEC at www.sec.gov.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 469 M - -
Net income 2023 366 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 098 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,2x
Yield 2023 2,08%
Capitalization 4 107 M 4 107 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,16x
EV / Sales 2024 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 4 190
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart CABOT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cabot Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CABOT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 72,91 $
Average target price 87,20 $
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sean D. Keohane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Erica J. McLaughlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Hannes P. Portmann Chief Financial Officer
Sue H. Rataj Non-Executive Chairman
Patricia Hubbard Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CABOT CORPORATION29.73%4 107
ECOLAB INC.-37.99%41 274
SIKA AG-38.77%37 588
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION15.51%31 634
GIVAUDAN SA-34.77%30 299
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-36.78%15 860