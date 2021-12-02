Cabot Corporation Named by Newsweek as One of America's Most Responsible Companies

Company awarded for third consecutive year underscoring commitment to sustainability

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT), a leading global specialty chemicals and performance materials company, today announced it has been named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2022 by Newsweek. This is the third consecutive year that Cabot has made this prestigious list which was established in 2020 and names the top 500 most responsible companies in the U.S. spanning 14 industries. The award recognizes Cabot’s superior corporate social responsibility performance in the three areas of environment, social and corporate governance (ESG), as well as transparent reporting.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized by Newsweek for our sustainability efforts,” said Sean Keohane, president and CEO. “We strive to build a more sustainable future for our customers, our employees, the environment, and the communities in which we operate. This recognition is a testament to the commitment by our teams across the company to create innovative materials that help our customers achieve their sustainability goals, improve the efficiency of our operations to reduce our environmental impact, foster a diverse and inclusive workforce, and give back to our communities.”

Newsweek, in partnership with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider determined the top 500 most responsible companies in the U.S. across 14 industries using a four-phase evaluation. A total of 2,000 public companies with headquarters in the U.S. were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from CSR Reports, Sustainability Reports and Corporate Citizenship Reports as well as an independent survey among over 11,000 U.S. citizens. The KPIs focused on company performance in the environmental, social and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked participants about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility.

As an industry leader, Cabot continues to identify and act on opportunities to evolve its sustainability agenda. Most recently Cabot announced its ambition to achieve net zero carbon emissions globally by 2050 in support of the Paris Climate Agreement. To achieve this ambition, Cabot intends to follow the methodology established by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) to set interim greenhouse gas reduction targets. In addition to these efforts, Cabot remains committed to minimizing the environmental footprint of its operations, while delivering innovative materials that improve daily life and enable a more sustainable future.

