    CBT   US1270551013

CABOT CORPORATION

(CBT)
  Report
Cabot Corporation Selects Cognizant to Transform its Digital Operating Model

10/26/2021 | 06:01am EDT
TEANECK, N.J., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) announced today a new business engagement with leading global specialty chemicals and performance materials company Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) to help the company transform its digital operating model. Cognizant will also act as the managed services provider for Application Development and Maintenance (ADM) and Infrastructure and Operations (I&O) services, enabling automation, cloud, DevOps, artificial intelligence (AI) and self-service.

Cabot's digital transformation journey began as an enterprise-wide initiative to improve its ways of working, become more effective and efficient, and harness the power of digital technologies. Cognizant will enable Cabot to focus its efforts more fully on driving digital strategy, building strategic business partnerships and digitalizing the way it does business. By leveraging a data-driven approach that advances continuous improvement across business services, outcomes and global operations, Cognizant will help Cabot to create an enhanced digital experience that drives value for its customers and employees.

"We were looking for a trusted partner that understands our business and would not only transform how we deliver services, but also stimulate and reimagine the art of the possible with innovative thinking in support of our accelerated digitalization," said Ivan Skerl, Cabot's Vice President and Chief Digital and Information Officer. "Cognizant's track record in global delivery, high standards of customer satisfaction and demonstrated capabilities in driving transformational programs gave us confidence in their ability to deliver us a competitive advantage. Furthermore, successful digitalization will enable us to better execute upon our strategic growth priorities."

"Cabot understands that investing and refocusing resources toward digital initiatives are crucial to reinforcing the company's industry leadership and position as an innovative partner to its global business lines," said Saurabh Mehta, Cognizant's Global Head of Manufacturing, Logistics, Energy and Utilities. "Cognizant is proud to support Cabot's multi-year transformation journey, helping drive digital innovation with its customers and generating strong cash flows through efficiency and optimization."

About Cabot Corporation
Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of carbon blackspecialty carbonsactivated carbonelastomer compositesinkjet colorantsmasterbatches and conductive compoundsfumed silica and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company's website at cabotcorp.com

About Cognizant
Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant. 

For more information, contact:

U.S.

Josh Blumenthal

joshua.blumenthal@cognizant.com

 

Europe / APAC

Christina Schneider 

christina.schneider@cognizant.com  

 

India  

Rashmi Vasisht                        

rashmi.vasisht@cognizant.com

  

  

  



 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cabot-corporation-selects-cognizant-to-transform-its-digital-operating-model-301407994.html

SOURCE Cognizant


© PRNewswire 2021
