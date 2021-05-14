Log in
    CBT   US1270551013

CABOT CORPORATION

(CBT)
  Report
Cabot Corporation : Board Declares Dividend

05/14/2021 | 05:16pm EDT
On Friday, May 14, 2021, the Board of Directors of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share on all outstanding shares of the Corporation’s common stock. The dividend is payable on June 11, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 28, 2021.

About Cabot Corporation

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of carbon black, specialty carbons, activated carbon, elastomer composites, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at cabotcorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These factors are discussed in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), particularly under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K and in our subsequent SEC filings filed with the SEC at www.sec.gov.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 080 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 969 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 1,74%
Capitalization 3 473 M 3 473 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 4 500
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sean D. Keohane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Erica McLaughlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sue H. Rataj Non-Executive Chairman
Patricia Hubbard Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Juan Enriquez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CABOT CORPORATION33.91%3 473
ECOLAB INC.2.37%63 329
SIKA AG12.28%42 419
GIVAUDAN SA1.74%38 552
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-6.21%20 623
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-11.05%17 352