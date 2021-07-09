Log in
CABOT CORPORATION

Cabot Corporation : Board Declares Dividend

07/09/2021
On Friday, July 9, 2021, the Board of Directors of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share on all outstanding shares of the Corporation’s common stock. The dividend is payable on September 10, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 27, 2021.

About Cabot Corporation

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of carbon black, specialty carbons, activated carbon, elastomer composites, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at cabotcorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These factors are discussed in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), particularly under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K and in our subsequent SEC filings filed with the SEC at www.sec.gov.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 177 M - -
Net income 2021 275 M - -
Net Debt 2021 937 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 1,89%
Capitalization 3 207 M 3 207 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,30x
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 4 500
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers and Directors
Sean D. Keohane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Erica McLaughlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sue H. Rataj Non-Executive Chairman
Patricia Hubbard Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Juan Enriquez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CABOT CORPORATION29.68%3 213
ECOLAB INC.-3.02%59 326
SIKA AG26.92%47 020
GIVAUDAN SA16.09%43 647
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.75.67%29 496
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG8.97%23 003