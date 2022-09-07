Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Cabot Corporation
  News
  Summary
    CBT   US1270551013

CABOT CORPORATION

(CBT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-07 pm EDT
70.68 USD   +2.09%
05:31pCabot Corporation to Present at the Credit Suisse 35th Annual Specialties & Basics Conference
BU
08/25CABOT CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/16Deutsche Bank Adjusts Cabot's Price Target to $80 From $74, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
Summary 
Summary

Cabot Corporation to Present at the Credit Suisse 35th Annual Specialties & Basics Conference

09/07/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) announced today that Erica McLaughlin, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Credit Suisse 35th Annual Specialties & Basics Conference in New York on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 2:45 p.m. (ET).

A live webcast of the presentation, along with the presentation slides and replay will be available on the investor section of Cabot’s website http://investor.cabot-corp.com.

About Cabot Corporation
Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of rubber and specialty carbons, engineered elastomer composites, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at cabotcorp.com. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Cabot website regularly.

Forward-Looking Statements
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These factors are discussed in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), particularly under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K and in our subsequent SEC filings filed with the SEC at www.sec.gov.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 292 M - -
Net income 2022 197 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 014 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 2,11%
Capitalization 3 898 M 3 898 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 4 500
Free-Float 99,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 70,68 $
Average target price 87,80 $
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sean D. Keohane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Erica J. McLaughlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Hannes P. Portmann Chief Financial Officer
Sue H. Rataj Non-Executive Chairman
Patricia Hubbard Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CABOT CORPORATION23.19%3 898
ECOLAB INC.-30.50%46 462
SIKA AG-42.71%34 026
GIVAUDAN SA-35.52%28 979
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.1.67%20 186
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-34.43%15 916