Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cabot Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBT   US1270551013

CABOT CORPORATION

(CBT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-02 pm EDT
72.92 USD   -2.09%
05:02pCabot Corporation to Present at the Jefferies Industrials Conference
BU
09:22aCABOT : Sustainability Report
PU
07/11Cabot corporation to announce third quarter 2022 operating results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cabot Corporation to Present at the Jefferies Industrials Conference

08/02/2022 | 05:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) announced today that Sean Keohane, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies Industrials Conference in New York on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 8:30 am (ET).

A live webcast of the presentation, along with the slides and replay will be available on the investor section of Cabot’s website http://investor.cabot-corp.com and at https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff250/cbt/1678402.

About Cabot Corporation

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of rubber and specialty carbons, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica, and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at: http://www.cabotcorp.com. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Cabot website regularly.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These factors are discussed in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), particularly under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K and in our subsequent SEC filings filed with the SEC at www.sec.gov.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CABOT CORPORATION
05:02pCabot Corporation to Present at the Jefferies Industrials Conference
BU
09:22aCABOT : Sustainability Report
PU
07/11Cabot corporation to announce third quarter 2022 operating results
AQ
07/08Cabot Corporation Board Declares Dividend
BU
07/08Cabot Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on September 9, 2022
CI
07/08Cabot Corporation to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Operating Results
BU
06/28Cabot Corporation Publishes 2021 Sustainability Report
BU
06/24CABOT CORPORATION(NYSE : CBT) added to Russell 2000 Dynamic Index
CI
06/22CABOT CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/22CABOT : to Increase Prices in EMEA for Carbon Black Products Sold by its Reinforcement Mat..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CABOT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 178 M - -
Net income 2022 198 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 000 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 1,98%
Capitalization 4 203 M 4 203 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 4 500
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart CABOT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cabot Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CABOT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 74,48 $
Average target price 84,80 $
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sean D. Keohane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Erica J. McLaughlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Hannes P. Portmann Chief Financial Officer
Sue H. Rataj Non-Executive Chairman
Patricia Hubbard Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CABOT CORPORATION32.53%4 203
ECOLAB INC.-28.79%47 719
SIKA AG-38.48%37 881
GIVAUDAN SA-30.82%32 229
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-26.35%18 533
SYMRISE AG-13.28%16 226