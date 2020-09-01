Cabot : Norit Activated Carbon to Increase Prices for Activated Carbon Globally

BOSTON - September 1, 2020 - Effective for all shipments made on or after October 1, 2020, or as customer contracts allow, Cabot Norit Activated Carbon will increase prices globally for all activated carbon products. Price increases will range from 3 percent to 8 percent, depending on the specific activated carbon product and region.

The price increase has become necessary due to escalating labor, operating, environmental compliance and freight costs. The price increase will enable Cabot to support continued investment in product and application development. Furthermore, it will ensure that Cabot remains a reliable, long-term supplier of high quality activated carbon products and services to its customers.

ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of rubber and specialty carbons, activated carbon, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company's website at cabotcorp.com.

# # #

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in the press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward looking statements, see 'Risk Factors' in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

MEDIA CONTACT

Erin Anthony, Corporate Communications

erin.anthony@cabotcorp.com

+1.617.342.6257



Steve Delahunt, Investor Relations

steve.delahunt@cabotcorp.com

+1.617.342.6255