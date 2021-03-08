Cabot : to Increase Prices on Specialty Carbons Products in Americas and EMEA Regions

BOSTON - Effective for all shipments on or after April 5, 2021, or as contracts allow, Cabot Corporation will increase prices up to 8 percent in the Americas and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) regions for specialty carbon black products. These price increases are necessitated by the significant and rapid increases in costs including raw material, transportation and logistics, and operational costs across all products and regions.

The increase will help ensure that Cabot remains a reliable, long-term supplier of high-quality products and services. It will also enable continued investment in the development of new products and applications to support customers.

ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of carbon black, specialty carbons, activated carbon, elastomer composites,inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company's website at cabotcorp.com.

