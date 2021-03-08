Log in
CABOT CORPORATION

CABOT CORPORATION

(CBT)
Cabot : to Increase Prices on Specialty Carbons Products in Americas and EMEA Regions

03/08/2021 | 08:27am EST
BOSTON - Effective for all shipments on or after April 5, 2021, or as contracts allow, Cabot Corporation will increase prices up to 8 percent in the Americas and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) regions for specialty carbon black products. These price increases are necessitated by the significant and rapid increases in costs including raw material, transportation and logistics, and operational costs across all products and regions.
The increase will help ensure that Cabot remains a reliable, long-term supplier of high-quality products and services. It will also enable continued investment in the development of new products and applications to support customers.

ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION
Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of carbon black, specialty carbons, activated carbon, elastomer composites,inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company's website at cabotcorp.com.

# # #

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in the press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward looking statements, see 'Risk Factors' in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020.

Contact:

Vanessa Craigie
Corporate Communications
(617) 342-6015

Disclaimer

Cabot Corporation published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2021 13:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
