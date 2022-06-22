Cabot : to Increase Prices in EMEA for Carbon Black Products Sold by its Reinforcement Materials Segment

Concurrently Implementing Feedstock Surcharge

BOSTON - June 22, 2022 - Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) will increase prices for all carbon black products sold by its Reinforcement Materials segment in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, effective for all shipments on or after August 1, 2022, or as customer contracts allow. These products include BLACK PEARLS®, CRX®, ENDURE®, PROPEL®, REGAL®, STERLING®, SPHERON®, and VULCAN® carbon black grades from Cabot's tire and industrial products business lines. The price increase will vary by grade and source.

This price increase is necessary as a result of significantly higher demand for these products and to recover increased costs for running smooth and efficient operations, logistics, supply chain, and packaging in the region.

Cabot will also increase the feedstock surcharge applied to all carbon black products sold by its Reinforcement Materials segment in EMEA, effective for all shipments on or after August 1, 2022, or as customer contracts allow. This adjustment is necessary to reflect ongoing changes in the EMEA energy markets, which are impacting availability, quality, and logistics costs of feedstocks.

Furthermore, due to the extraordinary rise in working capital due to high feedstock and natural gas costs, payment terms extended to EMEA Reinforcement customers will be limited to a maximum of thirty days, effective for all shipments on or after August 1, 2022, or as customer contracts allow.

Collectively, these actions will enable Cabot to remain a reliable, long-term supplier of high-quality products and services. It will also enable Cabot to continue to invest in the development of new products and applications to support its customers.

