Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation : Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) ("Cabot" or the "Company") announced today that it plans to release its first quarter 2021 financial and operating results on Thursday, April 29, 2021, after the market closes. The Company will host its first quarter 2021 earnings conference call on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the live audio webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.cabotog.com. A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a leading independent natural gas producer with its entire resource base located in the continental United States. For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.cabotog.com.

