Cabot Oil & Gas : Declares Dividend

10/28/2020

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of ten cents ($0.10) per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on November 23, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 12, 2020.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, headquartered in Houston, Texas is a leading independent natural gas producer, with its entire resource base located in the continental United States. For additional information, visit the Company's homepage at www.cabotog.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT
 Matt Kerin (281) 589-4642

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cabot-oil--gas-corporation-declares-dividend-301162314.html

SOURCE Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation

Disclaimer

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 22:54:11 UTC

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 524 M - -
Net income 2020 225 M - -
Net Debt 2020 969 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 32,4x
Yield 2020 2,10%
Capitalization 7 242 M 7 242 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,39x
EV / Sales 2021 3,58x
Nbr of Employees 547
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 22,81 $
Last Close Price 19,09 $
Spread / Highest target 36,2%
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dan O. Dinges Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Phillip L. Stalnaker Senior Vice President-Operations
Scott C. Schroeder Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven W. Lindeman Senior Vice President-EHS & Engineering
Robert Kelley Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION5.60%7 609
CNOOC LIMITED-43.21%42 400
CONOCOPHILLIPS-55.85%32 456
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-61.66%20 134
ECOPETROL S.A.-44.80%19 781
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-48.64%19 368
