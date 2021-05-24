Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COG   US1270971039

CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION

(COG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cabot Oil Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – COG

05/24/2021 | 11:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) and Cimarex Energy Co. is fair to Cabot Oil & Gas shareholders. Cimarex Energy shareholders will receive Cabot Oil & Gas common stock in connection with the merger. Upon completion of the transaction, Cabot Oil & Gas shareholders will own approximately 49.5% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.

Halper Sadeh encourages Cabot Oil & Gas shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Cabot Oil & Gas and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Cabot Oil & Gas shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Cabot Oil & Gas shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Cabot Oil & Gas shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Cabot Oil & Gas shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION
11:34aCABOT OIL MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into W..
BU
10:51aCABOT OIL & GAS  : Thinking about buying stock in Castor Maritime, Creative Real..
PR
09:43aCabot Oil, Cimarex to Merge in All-Stock US Energy-Industry Deal Valued at $1..
MT
09:23aSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Gain Premarket Monday
MT
09:02aSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
08:51aETF PREVIEW : ETFs, Futures Point Higher as Wall Street Mulls Economic Growth Pr..
MT
07:48aCABOT OIL & GAS CORP  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Material Mod..
AQ
07:20aCabot Oil & Gas, Cimarex Energy Agree to All-Stock Merger Of Equals
MT
06:49aCabot Oil & Gas, Cimarex to create $17 bln producer in 'surprise' merger
RE
06:37aCabot Oil & Gas to buy Cimarex Energy in $7.35 bln deal
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 911 M - -
Net income 2021 530 M - -
Net Debt 2021 747 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Yield 2021 2,86%
Capitalization 7 114 M 7 114 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,11x
EV / Sales 2022 3,81x
Nbr of Employees 503
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 21,28 $
Last Close Price 17,81 $
Spread / Highest target 90,9%
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dan O. Dinges Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott C. Schroeder Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles E. Dyson Vice President-Information Services
Phillip L. Stalnaker Senior Vice President-Operations
Deidre L. Shearer Secretary & Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION9.40%7 114
CONOCOPHILLIPS39.16%75 095
CNOOC LIMITED17.55%48 529
EOG RESOURCES, INC.60.56%46 729
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED30.70%39 308
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY32.34%36 769