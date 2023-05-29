Cabral Gold : Corporate Presentation

The material presented herein is private and confidential. The contents are not to be reproduced or distributed to any third party, including the public or press.
Guillermo Hughes, FAIG, a consultant to the Company as well as a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, supervised the preparation of the technical information in this presentation.
TSXV: CBR | OTC: CBGZF
Why Cabral Gold?
Management
Assets
Location / District Scale
Recent Discoveries
PFS in Progress
CEO is largest shareholder and has so far invested C$1.8M. Management is credited with 5 gold discoveries in Brazil with 43-101 compliant resources including nearby 2Moz TZ deposit. Sold last company to Anfield - now part of Equinox Gold
Two main gold deposits located 5km apart with NI 43-101 Indicated Resources of 21.6 M @ 0.87 g/t gold (604,000oz) and Inferred Resources of 19.8 Mt @ 0.84 g/t gold (534,500 oz). Drilling to date suggests significant extensions to two known deposits at MG and Central
Cuiú Cuiú project is next to GMining's 2Moz TZ project which is currently under construction and will be Brazil's third largest gold mine. Cuiú Cuiú produced 10x more placer gold than TZ during the Tapajos gold rush. Cuiú Cuiú is a district containing 43 targets peripheral to the known deposits
Two new hard rock discoveries at PDM and Machichie which require additional drilling. Three gold- in-oxide blankets identified thus far with Indicated Resources of 9.3 Mt @ 0.52 g/t gold (153,700 oz), and Inferred Resources of 6.1 Mt @ 0.40 g/t gold (79,200 oz). Significant upside
Material in gold-in-blankets is unconsolidated suggesting low mining and processing costs. Column leach tests indicate 82% gold recoveries after 70 days. PFS on Trial Mining and production from oxide material is in progress and should be completed during Q4 2023
Experienced Board & Management
Management
Alan Carter - President, CEO and Director: (BSc, PhD in Geology)+25 years of
experience, 13 with Rio Tinto, Billiton and BHP. Co-founded Peregrine Metals - sold for $487M in 2011
Paul Hansed - Chief Financial Officer: (CPA, CA,
BBa) +25 years of accounting and finance experience incl. 19 years with KPMG. Previous CFO of Magellan Minerals
Ruari McKnight - Manager Brazil:(BSc) Co- founded Serabi Gold and ex- COO. Founding partner of Dourave Mining - bought by Eurasian Minerals in 2010
Guillermo Hughes - VP Exploration: (BSc)+35 years
of experience in Argentina, Peru and Brazil. Ex Chief Geo of Chapleau Resources
Directors
Mark Smith - Executive
Chairman, Director: (BSc,
MSc). +40 years experience in mining industry as a geologist, mining analyst and investment banker with Dundee, Stifel Nicolas and M Partners
Derrick Weyrauch - (BA
Econ., CA. ICD.D.) +25 years of experience in financing, restructuring, strategic planning and M&A. Director of Jaguar Mining from 2013 to 2014, and CFO until
2016. CEO of Palladium One
Rod Cooper - (P Eng,
MBA) Eng) +35 years experience as Mining Engineer. 12 years with Echo Bay Mines,ex-VPTechnical Services Kinross, mining analyst with Dundee. Previously President of Labrador Iron Mines
Sami Arap Sobrinho -
(LLB, LLM) Founding
Partner at law firm of Arap
Nishi Advogados in Brazil.
Experienced mining lawyer,
previously General Counsel
of Brasil Telecom S.A.,
Enron South America and
Odebrecht Construction Co.
Corporate Snapshot
Capital Structure
Share Price (May 26, 2023)
C$0.115
Basic Shares Outstanding
186,275,424
Restricted Share Units
698,435
Stock Options (avg. price $0.36)
10,793,224
Warrants
56,420,848
Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding
254,187,931
Market Capitalization (May 26, 2023)
C$21,421,674
CEO is largest shareholder and has personally invested $2.8M thus far, including the following amounts in recent private placement financings;
July 2022
$100,000 from a total of $3,010,000
July 2020
$200,000 from a total of $4,200,000
July 2019
$300,000 from a total of $3,419,525
Nov 2018
$200,000 from a total of $1,862,500
Cabral Shareholders
Insiders
10%
Retail 42%
Institutional
48%
Market Cap as of 26th May 2023
is equivalent to US$13.8 / oz gold (Indicated and Inferred)