The Cuiú Cuiú Gold District, Tapajos Region, Brazil
July 2024
Disclaimer
Certain statements contained in this presentation constitute forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or the Corporation's future performance, business prospects or opportunities. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect, "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward- looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date specified. The Corporation does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.
These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, results of exploration activities, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of materials and equipment, timeliness of government approvals, changes in commodity and, particularly, gold prices, actual performance of facilities, equipment and processes relative to specifications and expectations and unanticipated environmental impacts on operations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements.
Brian Arkell, B.S. Geology and M.S. Economic Geology, SME (Registered Member), AusIMM (Fellow) and SEG (Fellow), Cabral Gold's Vice President, Exploration and Technical Services, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, supervised the preparation of the technical information in this presentation.
Why Cabral Gold?
Management
Assets
Location / District Scale
PFS in Progress
Recent Discoveries
CEO is largest shareholder and has so far invested C$1.95M. Management is credited with 5 gold discoveries in Brazil with 43-101 compliant resources including nearby 2Moz TZ deposit. Sold last company to Anfield, now part of Equinox Gold
Two main gold deposits located 5km apart with NI 43-101 Indicated Resources of 21.6 Mt @ 0.87 g/t gold (604,000oz) and Inferred Resources of 19.8 Mt @ 0.84 g/t gold (534,500 oz). Drilling to date suggests significant extensions to both of known deposits at MG and Central
Cuiú Cuiú project is next to GMining's 2Moz TZ project which is currently under construction and will be Brazil's third largest gold mine. Cuiú Cuiú produced 10x more placer gold than TZ during the Tapajos gold rush. Cuiú Cuiú is a district containing 43 targets peripheral to the known deposits
Material in gold-in-blankets is unconsolidated suggesting low mining and processing costs. Column leach tests indicate 82% gold recoveries after 70 days. PFS on Trial Mining and production from oxide material is in progress and should be completed during July 2024
Two new hard rock discoveries at PDM and Machichie which require additional drilling. Three gold- in-oxide blankets identified thus far with Indicated Resources of 9.3 Mt @ 0.52 g/t gold (153,700 oz), and Inferred Resources of 6.1 Mt @ 0.40 g/t gold (79,200 oz).
Experienced Board & Management
Management
Alan Carter - President, CEO and Director: (BSc, PhD in Geology)+25 years of
experience, 13 with Rio Tinto, Billiton and BHP. Co-founded Peregrine Metals - sold for $487M in 2011
Samantha Shorter - Chief Financial Officer: (CPA, CA,,
CIA)Principal of Red Fern Consulting. +19 years experience in resource industry incl. companies with operations in Brazil and Mexico
Ruari McKnight - Manager Brazil:(BSc)Co- founded Serabi Gold and ex- COO. Founding partner of Dourave Mining - bought by Eurasian Minerals in 2010
Brian Arkell - VP Exploration & Technical Services:(BSc, MS)23 years with Newmont incl Director Exploration South America. 5 years with Argonaut Gold as VP Ex and Technical Services
Directors
Sami Arap Sobrinho - (LLB, LLM)Founding Partner at law firm of Arap Nishi Advogados in Brazil. Experienced mining lawyer, previously General Counsel of Brasil Telecom S.A., Enron South America and Odebrecht Construction Co.
Jon Gilligan -(BSc., PhD)+35 years of experience advancing and building mines around the world. Previously with BHP, SSR Mining and Torex Gold. Currently COO of Liberty Gold
Larry Lepard -(BA, MBA)Managing Partner at Equity Management Associates, an investment fund focused on the precious metals sector. Previously spent 25 years as a professional investor and venture capitalist
Ian Gendall -(BSc, MSc)+35 years experience.. President & CEO of DLP Resources .Previously with Gencor, Billiton, Anglo
OceanaGold. Led team
responsible for discovery of
new porphyry copper
district in southern Ecuador
Corporate Snapshot
Capital Structure
Share Price(May 31, 2024)
C$0.355
Basic Shares Outstanding
202,946,805
Restricted Share Units
1,200,000
Stock Options(avg. price $0.27)
13,400,000
Warrants
51,792,653
Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding
268,339,458
Market Capitalization (May 31, 2024)
C$72,046,116
Cash position(April 30, 2024)
$4.2M
CEO is largest shareholder and has personally invested $1.95M thus far, including the following amounts in recent private placement financings;
July 2022
$100,000 from a total of $3,010,000
July 2020
$200,000 from a total of $4,200,000
July 2019
$300,000 from a total of $3,419,525
Nov 2018
$200,000 from a total of $1,862,500
Cabral Shareholders
Insiders
10%
Retail 42%
Institutional
48%
Institutional Shareholders
Phoenix Gold Fund
Arbiter Partners
RBC Precious Metals Fund
US Global
Aegis
EMA
Market Cap as of 31st May 2024 is equivalent to an EV of US$44/ oz gold (Indicated and Inferred)
Analyst Coverage
Don Blyth
Stuart McDougal
Strategy
- Generate Near Term cash flow by exploiting the near surfaceGold-in-Oxide blankets (initially on a Trial Mining basis)
- PFS on Trial Mining operation (Stage 1) should be completed Q2 2024
- Cash flow from production is expected to eliminate the need for expensive and dilutive equity financings
- Additional near surface drilling on other targets is expected to significantly increase theGold-in-Oxide resource base during 2024 - 2025
- Use cash flow from Oxide Production to grow Current Resource Base from 1.2Moz to +2Moz (with focus on high grade OP ounces) through drilling;
- Recently constructed wire frame models suggest significant extensions to current resources at MG and Central.
- Define maiden resource estimates for the additional two new hard rock discoveries at Machichie and PDM
- Once resource reaches +2Moz - complete PEA on Stage 2 which will be a much larger mining operation targeting the hard rock gold deposits
Tapajós:
Site of world's largest gold rush and an emerging world-class gold district
- Cabral's Cuiú Cuiú project was the largest producer of placer gold during the Tapajos gold rush from 1978 to 1995, which is the largest gold rush ever recorded during which30Moz* was recovered
- During September 2022, GMining Ventures announced it had made a US$481M positive construction decision for development of the adjacent TZ deposit
- The TZ open pit gold mine will enter production in H2 2024 and will be Brazil's third largest gold mine
- Known deposits (5) in the Tapajos are all controlled by the major NW trending TZ fault zone. Anglo American and Nexa also have extensive claims
Cuiu Cuiu - Cabral Gold
Ind. Resources: 0.60Moz - 21.6Mt @ 0.87 g/t
Inf. Resources: 0.53Moz - (19.8Mt @ 0.84g/t)
Tocantinzinho - GMining
M&I Resources: 2.1Moz - (48.7Mt @ 1.35g/t)
Inf. Resources: 0.069Moz - (2.4Mt @ 0.9g/t)
Palito Mine - Serabi Gold
M&I Resources: 0.18Moz - (1.12Mt @ 4.98g/t)
Inf. Resources: 0.12Moz - (0.98Mt @ 3.74g/t)
Sao Chico - Serabi Gold
M&I Resources: 0.082Moz - (0.48Mt @ 5.37g/t)
Inf. Resources: 0.094Moz - (0.60Mt @ 4.81g/t)
GMining
Sao Jorge - Gold Mining
Ind. Resources: 0.71Moz - (14.28Mt @ 1.55g/t)
Inf. Resources: 0.71Moz - (17.6Mt @ 1.27g/t)
Regional claim map showing Tapajos region. NW trending TZ lineament is also shown
* Source: ANM Agência Nacional de Mineração (National Mining Agency
7
Proximity of Cuiú Cuiú to TZ project
- Cabral's Cuiú Cuiú property is contiguous and on- trend to the NW of GMining's TZ project
- Cuiú Cuiú produced 2Moz of placer gold or 10x the amount that TZ produced (0.2Moz)*. The ratio of historic placer gold produced to current resource at TZ is1 : 10.The ratio at Cuiú Cuiú is currently 1 : 0.5
- But Cuiú Cuiú has some important differences to TZ;
-
Multiple deposits and targets occur within an area of 10 x 15km at Cuiú Cuiú. This isnotthe case at
TZ
- Eldorado's best drill resultoutsidethe TZ deposit over an 11-year period was 20m @ 1.73 g/t gold
- The known deposits at Cuiú Cuiú at Central and
MG, as well as recent hardrock discoveries at
PDM and Machichie all contain very high-grade
zones
GMining
Claim map of Cuiu Cuiu and TZ area showing Cabral claims in pink and GMining claims in blue
* Source: ANM Agência Nacional de Mineração (National Mining Agency
8
Multiple deposits; New discoveries atPDM and Machichie
PDM Oxide blanket
PDM discovery
Central Gold Deposit
Central Oxide blanket
Machichie target area
MG Gold Deposit
MG Oxide blanket
Map showing location of two known gold deposits; Central and MG at Cuiu Cuiu new gold-in-oxide blanket discoveries (MG, PDM and Central) and hard rock discoveries (at PDM and Machichie) as well main exploration targets (yellow dots) and distribution of historic placer gold workings (pale yellow outlines)
Central Gold-in-Oxide Blanket
- Recently identified at target above primary Central gold deposit. Blanket consists of unconsolidated soil, mud and sand and oxidized basement material. Size is currently unknown, up to 70m thick and open in several directions
- Oxide Indicated Resources at Central of 3.49Mt @ 0.6 g/t (65,400oz) and Inferred Resources of 3.36Mt @ 0.4 g/t (44,800oz)
- Best results to date in oxide material include;
- 20.9m @ 4.2 g/t gold including 2.0m @ 32.3 g/t gold
- 23.5m @ 1.7 g/t gold including 2.0m @ 17.0 g/t gold
- 55m @ 1.1 g/t gold
- 84.9m @ 0.7 g/t gold
- High-gradecore exists within blanket oxide material, e.g. 20.9m @ 4.2 g/t gold including 2.0m @ 32.3 g/t gold
- Recent RC drilling is aimed at upgrading Inferred to Indicated resources and adding additional higher grade ounces
Map showing the outline of the gold-in-oxide blanket at Central and the underlying weathered basement mineralization
(oxide) and the primary gold deposit (unoxidized) (
10
