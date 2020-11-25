Cabral Gold : Raises $4.5 Million Through Exercise of Warrants

Vancouver, British Columbia - November 25, 2020 - Cabral Gold Inc. ('Cabral' or the

'Company')

(

TSXV: CBR

) (OTC: CBGZF)

announces

that the Company has raised $4,459,366 as a result of the exercise of 22,296,832 share purchase warrants, from a total of 22,796,832 issued in connection with a non-brokered private placement that closed on July 25, 2019. The original expiry date of the warrants was extended by four months to November 25, 2020 in July 2020 (see news release dated July 14, 2020).