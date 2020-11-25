Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Cabral Gold Inc.    CBR   CA1271061022

CABRAL GOLD INC.

(CBR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cabral Gold : Raises $4.5 Million Through Exercise of Warrants

11/25/2020 | 05:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Vancouver, British Columbia - November 25, 2020 - Cabral Gold Inc. ('Cabral' or the 'Company') (TSXV: CBR) (OTC: CBGZF)announces that the Company has raised $4,459,366 as a result of the exercise of 22,296,832 share purchase warrants, from a total of 22,796,832 issued in connection with a non-brokered private placement that closed on July 25, 2019. The original expiry date of the warrants was extended by four months to November 25, 2020 in July 2020 (see news release dated July 14, 2020).

Disclaimer

Cabral Gold Inc. published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 22:22:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about CABRAL GOLD INC.
05:23pCABRAL GOLD : Raises $4.5 Million Through Exercise of Warrants
PU
05:10pCabral Gold Raises $4.5 Million Through Exercise of Warrants
NE
11/17CABRAL GOLD : Announces the Appointment of Carlos Vilhena to Board of Directors
AQ
11/16CABRAL GOLD : Announces the Appointment of Carlos Vilhena to Board of Directors
PU
11/16Cabral Gold Announces the Appointment of Carlos Vilhena to Board of Directors
NE
10/21CABRAL GOLD : Identifies New High-Grade Target and Provides Results on the First..
AQ
10/20CABRAL GOLD : Identifies New High-Grade Target and Provides Results on the First..
PU
10/20Cabral Gold Identifies New High-Grade Target and Provides Results on the Firs..
NE
10/01CABRAL GOLD : Reports Channel Sample Results of 5.3m @ 24.0 g/t gold at Jerimum ..
AQ
09/30CABRAL GOLD : Reports Channel Sample Results of 5.3m @ 24.0 g/t gold at Jerimum ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -4,30 M -3,30 M -3,30 M
Net cash 2019 0,71 M 0,54 M 0,54 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,36x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 55,8 M 42,9 M 42,8 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart CABRAL GOLD INC.
Duration : Period :
Cabral Gold Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Alan H. C. Carter President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
P. Mark Smith Executive Chairman
Paul Taylor Hansed Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Dennis Jay Moore Director
Derrick H. Weyrauch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CABRAL GOLD INC.333.33%43
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED35.66%9 355
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED4.62%7 550
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.-7.65%6 275
HECLA MINING COMPANY43.95%2 496
SILVERCREST METALS INC.25.88%1 095
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ