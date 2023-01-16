Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Cabral Gold Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBR   CA1271061022

CABRAL GOLD INC.

(CBR)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:24:42 2023-01-16 pm EST
0.1550 CAD   -8.82%
2022Cabral Gold Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Cabral Gold Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement
AQ
2022Cabral Gold : Corporate Presentation
PU
Summary 
Summary

Cabral Gold : The Cuiú Cuiú Gold District Tapajos Region Brazil

01/16/2023 | 04:30pm EST
The Cuiú Cuiú Gold District,

Tapajos Region, Brazil

January 2023

TSXV: CBR | OTC: CBGZF

1

Disclaimer

The material presented herein is private and confidential. The contents are not to be reproduced or distributed to any third party, including the public or press.

Certain statements contained in this presentation constitute forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or the Corporation's future performance, business prospects or opportunities. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect, "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward- looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date specified. The Corporation does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Theseforward-lookingstatementsinvolverisksanduncertaintiesrelatingto,amongotherthings,resultsof exploration activities, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of materials and equipment, timeliness of government approvals, changes in commodity and, particularly, gold prices, actual performance of facilities, equipment and processes relative to specifications and expectations and unanticipated environmental impacts on operations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements.

Guillermo Hughes, FAIG, a consultant to the Company as well as a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, supervised the preparation of the technical information in this presentation.

TSXV: CBR | OTC: CBGZF

2

Why Cabral Gold?

Management

Assets

Location / District Scale

Recent Discoveries

Possible Near term production

CEO is largest shareholder and has so far invested C$1.8M. Management is credited with 5 gold discoveries in Brazil with 43-101 compliant resources including nearby 2Moz TZ deposit. Sold last company to Anfield - now part of Equinox Gold

Two main gold deposits located 5km apart with NI 43-101 Indicated Resources of 21.6 M @ 0.87 g/t gold (604,000oz) and Inferred Resources of 19.8 Mt @ 0.84 g/t gold (534,500 oz). Drilling to date suggests significant extensions to two known deposits and two additional discoveries

Cuiú Cuiú project is next to GMining's 2Moz TZ project which is currently under construction and will be Brazil's third largest gold mine. Cuiú Cuiú produced 10x more placer gold than TZ, and is a district covering 15 x 10km containing 43 targets peripheral to the known deposits

Two new hard rock discoveries at PDM and Machichie which require additional drilling. Three gold- in-oxide blankets identified thus far with Indicated Resources of 9.3 Mt @ 0.52 g/t gold (153,700 oz), and Inferred Resources of 6.1 Mt @ 0.40 g/t gold (79,200 oz).

Material in blankets is unconsolidated suggesting low mining and processing costs. Column leach tests indicate 82% gold recoveries after 70 days. PFS on production from oxide material planned for Q1 2023

TSXV: CBR | OTC: CBGZF

3

Experienced Board & Management

Management

Alan Carter - President, CEO and Director: (BSc, PhD in Geology) +25 years of

experience, 13 with Rio Tinto, Billiton and BHP. Co-founded Peregrine Metals - sold for $487M in 2011

Paul Hansed - Chief Financial Officer: (CPA, CA,

BBa) 25+ years of accounting and finance experience incl. 19 years with KPMG. Previous CFO of Magellan Minerals

Ruari McKnight - Manager Brazil: (BSc) Co- founded Serabi Gold and ex- COO. Founding partner of Dourave Mining - bought by Eurasian Minerals in 2010

Guillermo Hughes - VP Exploration: (BSc) +35 years

of experience in Argentina, Peru and Brazil. Ex Chief Geo of Chapleau Resources

Directors

Mark Smith - Executive

Chairman, Director: (BSc,

MSc). +40 years experience in mining industry as a geologist, mining analyst and investment banker with Dundee, Stifel Nicolas and M Partners

TSXV: CBR | OTC: CBGZF

Derrick Weyrauch - (BA

Econ., CA. ICD.D.) +25 years of experience in financing, restructuring, strategic planning and M&A. Director of Jaguar Mining from 2013 to 2014, and CFO until

2016. CEO of Palladium One

Rod Cooper - (P Eng,

MBA) Eng) +35 years experience as Mining Engineer. 12 years with Echo Bay Mines, ex-VPTechnical Services Kinross, mining analyst with Dundee. Previously President of Labrador Iron Mines

Sami Arap Sobrinho -

(LLB, LLM) Founding

Partner at law firm of Arap

Nishi Advogados in Brazil.

Experienced mining lawyer,

previously General Counsel

of Brasil Telecom S.A.,

Enron South America and

Odebrecht Construction Co.

4

Corporate Snapshot

Capital Structure

Share Price (January 13, 2022)

$0.17

Basic Shares Outstanding

158,375,424

Restricted Share Units

698,435

Stock Options (avg. price $0.29)

11,293,224

Warrants1

28,520,848

Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding

198,887,931

Basic Market Capitalization

$26,923,822

1 : Includes 10,649,000 warrants @ $0.80 expiring 6 July 2023 and

10,138,358 warrants @ $0.50 expiring 28 June 2024

CEO is largest shareholder and has personally invested $1.8M thus far, including the following amounts in recent private placement financings;

July 2022

$100,000 from a total of $3,010,000

July 2020

$200,000 from a total of $4,200,000

July 2019

$300,000 from a total of $3,419,525

Nov 2018

$200,000 from a total of $1,862,500

Cabral Shareholders

Insiders

10%

Retail 42%

Institutional

48%

Market Cap as of 13th Jan 2023 is equivalent to US$18 / oz gold (Indicated and Inferred)

Institutional Shareholders

Phoenix Gold Fund

Sentry Select

RBC Precious Metals Fund

US Global

Osisko

EMA

Analyst Coverage

Don Blyth

Stuart McDougal

TSXV: CBR | OTC: CBGZF

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cabral Gold Inc. published this content on 16 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2023 21:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
