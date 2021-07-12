Log in
    CBR   CA1271061022

CABRAL GOLD INC.

(CBR)
Cabral Gold : Announces Listing of Warrants

07/12/2021 | 01:37pm BST
Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company (a 'Common Share') at a price of $0.80 per Common Share until July 6, 2023. The Warrants are subject to the terms of a warrant indenture dated July 6, 2021 between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada as warrant agent (the 'Warrant Indenture'). A copy of the Warrant Indenture will be available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

Cabral Gold Inc. published this content on 12 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 12:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -4,63 M -3,71 M -2,67 M
Net cash 2020 5,48 M 4,39 M 3,16 M
P/E ratio 2020 -13,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 68,0 M 54,5 M 39,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,9%
Managers and Directors
Alan H. C. Carter President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Taylor Hansed Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
P. Mark Smith Executive Chairman
Derrick H. Weyrauch Independent Director
Carlos A. Vilhena Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CABRAL GOLD INC.-32.39%51
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED16.63%13 395
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-0.60%12 440
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.6.23%6 977
HECLA MINING COMPANY10.19%4 065
SINO-PLATINUM METALS CO.,LTD32.37%2 033