Cacco : 【Delayed】Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31,2021

Cacco Inc. | Stock Code: 4166
Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021
Note: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Contents
Financial Results for FY2021
Forecast of Financial Results for FY2022
Appendix (Corporate Overview, Business Description, Other Materials for Reference)
Management Vision
Cacco Evolutionary Purpose
Shaping the "Let's Do It" for a next game changer
Since its foundation, the "Cacco Evolutionary Purpose" has been the driving force for everything we do.
Japan's GDP has barely grown in the past 20 years, and compared to the growth of other developed countries, Japan is approaching relative poverty on a global scale.
We hope to increase the number of future game changers and contribute to a more prosperous Japanese society for the next generation. With our security, payment, and data science technologies, we will support the companies and people endeavoring to become the next game changers and contribute to the sustainable growth of Japan.
Financial Results for FY2021
Financial Results for FY2021 / Highlight
* O-PLUX recurring revenue = monthly fee, which is a fixed charge + screening fee, which is a pay-as-you-go fee based on the number of screenings (not including spot revenue such as initial installation fee)
* Recurring revenue ratio = O-PLUX recurring revenue / net sales (total of all services)
* O-PLUX churn rate (annual average) = annual average of O-PLUX monthly churn rate (= annual average of current month's churned recurring revenue / recurring revenue at the beginning of the current month)
