    4166   JP3212250009

CACCO INC.

(4166)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Cacco : 【Delayed】Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31,2021

04/07/2022 | 02:13am EDT
Cacco Inc. | Stock Code: 4166

Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021

Note: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Contents

Financial Results for FY2021

Growth Strategy

Forecast of Financial Results for FY2022

Appendix (Corporate Overview, Business Description, Other Materials for Reference)

6

Management Vision

Cacco Evolutionary Purpose

Shaping the "Let's Do It" for a next game changer

Since its foundation, the "Cacco Evolutionary Purpose" has been the driving force for everything we do.

Japan's GDP has barely grown in the past 20 years, and compared to the growth of other developed countries, Japan is approaching relative poverty on a global scale.

We hope to increase the number of future game changers and contribute to a more prosperous Japanese society for the next generation. With our security, payment, and data science technologies, we will support the companies and people endeavoring to become the next game changers and contribute to the sustainable growth of Japan.

Financial Results for FY2021 © 2022 Cacco Inc.

Financial Results for FY2021

Financial Results for FY2021 / Highlight

  • * O-PLUX recurring revenue = monthly fee, which is a fixed charge + screening fee, which is a pay-as-you-go fee based on the number of screenings (not including spot revenue such as initial installation fee)

  • * Recurring revenue ratio = O-PLUX recurring revenue / net sales (total of all services)

  • * O-PLUX churn rate (annual average) = annual average of O-PLUX monthly churn rate (= annual average of current month's churned recurring revenue / recurring revenue at the beginning of the current month)

Disclaimer

Cacco Inc. published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 951 M 7,68 M 7,68 M
Net income 2021 120 M 0,97 M 0,97 M
Net cash 2021 795 M 6,42 M 6,42 M
P/E ratio 2021 48,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 872 M 39,4 M 39,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 15,8x
EV / Sales 2021 4,81x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 42,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yusuke Iwai President, CEO & Representative Director
Kentaro Sekine Manager-Business Planning
Takeo Narita Executive Officer
Sadahiro Suzuki Independent Outside Director
Toshihide Nakayama Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CACCO INC.-9.43%39
ACCENTURE PLC-17.92%217 142
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.2.05%185 262
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.19%115 912
INFOSYS LIMITED-1.41%103 554
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-3.48%99 971