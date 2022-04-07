Cacco : 【Delayed】Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31,2021

Cacco Inc. | Stock Code: 4166

Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021

Contents

Financial Results for FY2021

Growth Strategy

Forecast of Financial Results for FY2022

Appendix (Corporate Overview, Business Description, Other Materials for Reference)

Management Vision

Cacco Evolutionary Purpose

Shaping the "Let's Do It" for a next game changer

Since its foundation, the "Cacco Evolutionary Purpose" has been the driving force for everything we do.

Japan's GDP has barely grown in the past 20 years, and compared to the growth of other developed countries, Japan is approaching relative poverty on a global scale.

We hope to increase the number of future game changers and contribute to a more prosperous Japanese society for the next generation. With our security, payment, and data science technologies, we will support the companies and people endeavoring to become the next game changers and contribute to the sustainable growth of Japan.

Financial Results for FY2021 / Highlight