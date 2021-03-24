OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Signs Financing Agreement with Toto Capital Inc. to Launch an ILUS Crypto Token (Coin)

NEW YORK, NY, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS), ILUS is a M&A company acquiring and developing technology-based companies globally. The company has already completed two acquisitions in 2021. ILUS has signed a ground-breaking agreement with Toto Capital Inc., an innovative financing company, to produce and launch an ILUS Crypto Token.



ILUS International has granted Toto Capital the branding rights to launch an ILUS branded crypto token, also often referred to as a crypto coin. The deal means Toto Capital will pay ILUS International a royalty on the token sales as well as a substantial direct investment into ILUS and Toto will also provide vendor lease purchase finance to ILUS customers for ILUS equipment.

Crypto is rapidly growing in popularity and there is a vast, diverse global crypto community who are liquid with large amounts of capital available to deploy into viable and credible crypto coins or tokens. ILUS technology offers significant value to potential coin holders and many Emergency Responders globally especially much needed volunteer groups do not have the capital required to fund their much-needed equipment purchases, therefore the ILUS token will assist in the funding and availability of this much needed equipment. It is expected to simultaneously deliver value and growth to ILUS International Shareholders and increased value and rewards to the ILUS token holders.

In additional to the royalty payment on each token for use of the brand, Toto Capital will invest capital into ILUS International in the form of Non-Convertible, Non-Cumulative, Non-Voting, Redeemable Preference shares. The benefit to ILUS is a non-dilutive injection of equity capital that will allow the ILUS Management to aggressively grow the ILUS business and carry out its acquisitions, share buy backs and strengthen its balance sheet. The Toto Capital investment into ILUS International is expected to exceed $ 35 million over the next 18 to 24 months.

The advantage of this to the token holders is that they could receive a return from the token as portions of the Preference shares are redeemed from Toto Capital and they could also receive an annual dividend and staking rewards for holding the tokens in addition to profits from the equipment lease contracts.

We would therefore hope that this should have a significant benefit to ILUS Shareholders, ILUS Token holders & Responders requiring equipment.

While the agreement is partially subject to the successful launch of the ILUS token, both ILUS and Toto Capital believe there should be substantial demand for the token. The ILUS token will have a hard cap of 100,000,000 coins with an initial presale release for 2 weeks during April and thereafter launched on several mainstream exchanges. There will be more information released about the token in the near future.

Alongside the ILUS token agreement, ILUS is also in the process of completing its Reg A Application for $50 million and although ILUS hopes not to utilise this securities approval, it is comforting for Shareholders to know that the company will have access to adequate additional capital to execute its aggressive growth plans should it be required.

Nicolas Link, CEO of ILUS, said the agreement around the ILUS token puts another piece in the puzzle. “We believe we are rapidly getting the corner stones in place to build a world class business and in preparation for exponential growth. The acquisition strategy is aggressive but deliverable and rapid scale up is essential in the journey up to the big boards. It is not only financially beneficial, it is also quite simply very exciting to have an ILUS branded token in circulation, adding to the credibility of the brand and business. It should hopefully deliver significant value to Shareholders, token holders and responders.”

ILUS has a number of acquisitions, investments and strategic partnerships in the pipeline around the world, which will be announced in the near future.

For further information on the companies, please see their communication channels:

Website: https://ilus-group.com

Twitter : OTC_ILUS





Contact:

Nicolas Link CEO

Email : nick.link@ilus-group.com





Irina Shatalova

(PA to the CEO and Investor Relations)

Email: Irina.Shatalova@ilus-group.com





Source: ILUS

Disclaimer: This is an Ilustrato Pictures International Inc (ILUS) informational press release and not an advertisement or promotion to any United States or Canadian Citizen to purchase ILUS Tokens.

