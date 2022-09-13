Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CACI International Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CACI   US1271903049

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC

(CACI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-12 pm EDT
281.17 USD   +0.19%
09/07CACI International to Participate in Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference
BU
08/31CACI Named Washington Post Top Workplace for Eighth Consecutive Year
AQ
08/25CACI EMPLOYEE SPOTLIGHT : Bill Thetford Receives U.S. Army Service Cross
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CACI Awarded $123 Million Defense Health Readiness Engineering Support Task Order for U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force

09/13/2022 | 08:35am EDT
CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it was awarded a $123.4 million task order to continue to provide the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic with defense health readiness engineering support (DHRES) for the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and U.S. Air Force. The five-year task order was awarded under the Seaport-Next Generation contract vehicle.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “CACI is the leader in providing enterprise technology for the mission-critical needs of troops across all military services. For more than 20 years, we have partnered with the Navy to successfully safeguard the health and readiness of our country’s warfighters by modernizing, deploying, and sustaining healthcare records for the Fleet, Expeditionary Forces, Airmen, and their partners.”

NIWC Atlantic delivers advanced health information technologies through the latest hardware and software to connect the warfighter at sea, on land, and in the air to ensure medical readiness for the nation’s military and coalition partners. Under the contract, CACI will provide full lifecycle mission support, including engineering and integration support, testing, training, cyber security, fleet support, planning, release management, and reporting for the Theater Medical Information Program (TMIP) and Joint Operational Medicine Information Systems.

During CACI’s previous contract, CACI’s technical and cyber support has successfully delivered more than 3,000 implementations for TMIP across the Navy, Marine Corps, and the Air Force using proven Agile methodologies. CACI’s industry-leading, service-specific functional and technical support offers unmatched modernization, automation, and DevSecOps with speed and agility delivering cost savings, while increasing productivity.

​​About CACI
CACI’s approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

CACI-Contract Award


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CACI INTERNATIONAL INC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 576 M - -
Net income 2023 373 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 251 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 585 M 6 585 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
EV / Sales 2024 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 53,8%
Chart CACI INTERNATIONAL INC
Duration : Period :
CACI International Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CACI INTERNATIONAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 281,17 $
Average target price 315,43 $
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John S. Mengucci President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas A. Mutryn Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Michael A. Daniels Chairman
Glenn Kurowski Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Gregory G. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CACI INTERNATIONAL INC4.25%6 585
ACCENTURE PLC-28.78%186 766
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-13.25%149 548
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-1.07%101 365
INFOSYS LIMITED-18.62%81 209
SNOWFLAKE INC.-42.37%62 447