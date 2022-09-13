CACI Awarded $123 Million Defense Health Readiness Engineering Support Task Order for U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it was awarded a $123.4 million task order to continue to provide the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic with defense health readiness engineering support (DHRES) for the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and U.S. Air Force. The five-year task order was awarded under the Seaport-Next Generation contract vehicle.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “CACI is the leader in providing enterprise technology for the mission-critical needs of troops across all military services. For more than 20 years, we have partnered with the Navy to successfully safeguard the health and readiness of our country’s warfighters by modernizing, deploying, and sustaining healthcare records for the Fleet, Expeditionary Forces, Airmen, and their partners.”

NIWC Atlantic delivers advanced health information technologies through the latest hardware and software to connect the warfighter at sea, on land, and in the air to ensure medical readiness for the nation’s military and coalition partners. Under the contract, CACI will provide full lifecycle mission support, including engineering and integration support, testing, training, cyber security, fleet support, planning, release management, and reporting for the Theater Medical Information Program (TMIP) and Joint Operational Medicine Information Systems.

During CACI’s previous contract, CACI’s technical and cyber support has successfully delivered more than 3,000 implementations for TMIP across the Navy, Marine Corps, and the Air Force using proven Agile methodologies. CACI’s industry-leading, service-specific functional and technical support offers unmatched modernization, automation, and DevSecOps with speed and agility delivering cost savings, while increasing productivity.

​​About CACI

