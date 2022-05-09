Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CACI International Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CACI   US1271903049

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC

(CACI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/06 04:00:01 pm EDT
262.70 USD   -3.08%
08:31aCACI Awarded $138 Million Task Order to Provide Engineering and Maintenance Support for Immigration and Customs Enforcement
BU
05/05CACI Awarded DARPA Contract for Mission Software Development
BU
05/05CACI International Inc Receives DARPA Contract for Mission Software Development
CI
Summary 
Summary

CACI Awarded $138 Million Task Order to Provide Engineering and Maintenance Support for Immigration and Customs Enforcement

05/09/2022 | 08:31am EDT
CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it won a $138 million single-award mission expertise task order to continue to provide Tactical Communications (TACCOM) engineering and maintenance support services to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The TACCOM program provides critical voice communications capabilities for the ICE mission. Awarded under the TACCOM II indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract, this task order significantly expands both the scope and size of the company’s support to ICE.

Under this task order, awarded in the first quarter of CACI’s fiscal year 2022, CACI will provide system lifecycle development and maintenance activities, in accordance with the Department of Homeland Security’s system engineering lifecycle. As part of this effort, CACI will provide preventative and corrective maintenance for fixed infrastructure sites throughout the U.S. and rapid response for any outages affecting portable and mobile radios used by ICE personnel. CACI will also support the agency’s modernization efforts through financial and program management support.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “CACI is committed to supporting our federal law enforcement officers and first responders who protect our national security. Decades developing and supporting tactical communications enables us to deliver the most advanced technology and capability to those who dedicate their lives to this important mission.”

About CACI
CACI’s approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 500 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 20, 2021, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

CACI-Contract Award


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 217 M - -
Net income 2022 366 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 600 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 151 M 6 151 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 53,8%
Managers and Directors
John S. Mengucci President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas A. Mutryn Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Michael A. Daniels Chairman
Daniel J. Doody Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Glenn Kurowski Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CACI INTERNATIONAL INC-2.42%6 346
ACCENTURE PLC-28.66%189 197
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-8.18%163 260
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.00%122 251
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-12.02%91 303
INFOSYS LIMITED-18.27%84 090