CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has been awarded a five-year task order valued at up to $414 million to provide expertise and unmanned systems support to the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) – Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Center to enable warfighter rapid response to current and emerging threats.

“CACI’s extensive, specialized operational support expertise is complemented and enhanced by our technical engineering know-how,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “We deliver the unique ability to assess threats across numerous platforms and domains, placing us at the forefront of the counter-unmanned systems (C-UxS) mission. Our forward deployed personnel are in position and ready to react at a moment’s notice to meet operational demands or emerging threats facing our troops.”

Under the Global Operational Support task order, CACI will deliver in-depth assessments on available technology and inform countermeasure effectiveness in response to critical requirements at the national, tactical, and operational levels. This includes providing technical subject matter expertise, training, and insight into emerging global threats to the U.S. Army and joint force. It will also include providing customer organizations with in-depth research and analysis of technological trends to develop mitigation strategies that support force protection efforts and increase the overall survivability of the force.

