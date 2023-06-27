CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today it was awarded1 a $5.7 billion blanket purchase agreement for Enterprise Information Technology as a Service (EITaaS) Wave 1 to deliver world-class enterprise technology to more than 800,000 Airmen and Space Force Guardians globally.

“We are honored to serve the Air Force and deliver on the department’s vision for a modern IT infrastructure,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “With more than 60 years of experience supporting DoD enterprise missions, CACI is well-equipped to securely standardize a wide range of users, IT configurations, and global environments while consistently introducing new innovations to benefit both the Air Force and Space Force on the EITaaS program."

EITaaS is a Department of the Air Force initiative, which includes the Air Force and Space Force. As the awardee and team lead, CACI, and its team of small business partners, will transform the Dept. of the Air Force IT services from an in-house, base-centric delivery model to an advanced enterprise service delivery model. CACI will provide an enhanced IT management system, IT storefront, enterprise help desk, local field services, and life cycle support for end-user devices.

CACI’s innovative approach to enterprise technology infuses contemporary technologies with industry best practices to deliver commercial-style services that will improve customer experience and productivity for the Dept. of the Air Force’s global workforce. CACI and its partners will equip Airmen and Guardians with state-of-the-art services and automated capabilities that enable access to the tools they need to perform their mission efficiently and effectively when they need it, where they need it.

“Our team is ready to work with the Air Force and Space Force to move Airmen and Guardians to more efficient and cost-effective as-a-service technology provisioning,” said DeEtte Gray, President of Business and Information Technology Solutions. “We are eager to officially begin rolling out these foundational services with the department’s global stakeholder community.”

Learn more about CACI’s EITaaS capabilities, including commercial solutions for classified (CSfC) compliant devices, life cycle support, DevSecOps, and more.

About CACI

CACI’s approximately 22,000 talented employees are ever vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

1 The program was awarded to CACI NSS, LLC, a subsidiary of CACI International Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230627249769/en/