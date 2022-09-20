CACI Awarded $55 Million Contract for Research and Analysis to Support the U.S. Army Futures Command at the Redstone Arsenal

Contract grows company’s presence in Huntsville, Alabama

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) has been awarded a $54.6 million contract to support U.S. Army Futures Command (AFC) to provide mission expertise to the Assured Positioning, Navigation, Timing, and Space (APNT/Space) Cross Functional Team (CFT) for the U.S. Army Futures Command (AFC) at the Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama. CACI was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle. These DoD IAC MAC task orders (TOs) are awarded by the U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the DTIC repository and the R&D and S&T community.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “CACI is proud to support the critical Assured Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (APNT) mission. Through this opportunity, we will bring industry-leading mission expertise and innovative ideas to Redstone Arsenal to meet immediate and future warfighter needs.”

CACI will provide expertise to identify cost-effective opportunities to assist APNT/Space CFT in fulfilling its mission of identifying and performing transformational research and development to further Army modernization priorities and national security needs. This new work also represents strategic growth in the expanding Huntsville region.

About DoD IAC Program

The DoD IAC, sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center, provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in 1946, the IAC program serves the DoD science & technology (S&T) and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

Disclaimer. This material is based upon work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program (DoD IAC), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) under Contract No. FA807522D0033.

Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited. Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the DoD.

