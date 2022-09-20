Advanced search
    CACI   US1271903049

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC

(CACI)
CACI Awarded $55 Million Contract for Research and Analysis to Support the U.S. Army Futures Command at the Redstone Arsenal

09/20/2022 | 08:31am EDT
Contract grows company’s presence in Huntsville, Alabama

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) has been awarded a $54.6 million contract to support U.S. Army Futures Command (AFC) to provide mission expertise to the Assured Positioning, Navigation, Timing, and Space (APNT/Space) Cross Functional Team (CFT) for the U.S. Army Futures Command (AFC) at the Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama. CACI was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle. These DoD IAC MAC task orders (TOs) are awarded by the U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the DTIC repository and the R&D and S&T community.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “CACI is proud to support the critical Assured Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (APNT) mission. Through this opportunity, we will bring industry-leading mission expertise and innovative ideas to Redstone Arsenal to meet immediate and future warfighter needs.”

CACI will provide expertise to identify cost-effective opportunities to assist APNT/Space CFT in fulfilling its mission of identifying and performing transformational research and development to further Army modernization priorities and national security needs. This new work also represents strategic growth in the expanding Huntsville region.

About DoD IAC Program
The DoD IAC, sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center, provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in 1946, the IAC program serves the DoD science & technology (S&T) and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

About CACI
CACI’s approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

Disclaimer. This material is based upon work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program (DoD IAC), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) under Contract No. FA807522D0033.

Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited. Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the DoD.


© Business Wire 2022
