CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) has recognized CACI Board Member Adm. Gregory G. “Grog” Johnson, U.S. Navy (Ret.), among the 2023 NACD Directorship 100, a list of the most influential directors and leaders in the corporate governance community who have demonstrated excellence in the boardroom through innovation, courage, and integrity.

“Grog’s well-deserved recognition by NACD reflects his dedication and steadfast commitment to CACI and its vision,” said Mike Daniels, chairman of the CACI Board of Directors. “He personifies integrity and consistently brings us valuable insights, sound advice and best practices from his extensive leadership experience in national security and corporate governance.”

During his 36-year naval career, Johnson rose through the ranks to four-star Admiral. Johnson is a former Commander of U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa, and Commander in Chief, Allied (NATO) Forces Southern Europe. He was also assigned to several senior policy positions in Washington, most notably serving as the executive assistant to the Chairman, Joint Chief of Staff (1992 to 1993), and military assistant to the Secretary of Defense (1999 to 2000). Since retiring in 2004, Johnson founded Snow Ridge Associates, a provider of strategic advice and counsel. Johnson is active on numerous nonprofit boards and serves in several civic and community organizations and institutions.

“Throughout his 18-year tenure, Grog’s contributions to our board have been innumerable. Recently, he led our successful efforts to reduce the number of and restructure our committees, and evolve the strategic focus of our directors. Grog ceaselessly pursues excellence, and I could not be happier to congratulate him on this incredible honor,” said Daniels.

The 2023 NACD Directorship 100 recognizes leading corporate directors, governance experts, policymakers, and influencers in several categories. The association evaluates nominees in four key categories: integrity, mature confidence, informed judgment, and high-performance standards. An independent selection committee reviews the nominees’ history of advancing board performance and leading corporate governance practices in accordance with established NACD principles. Honorees will be recognized during the NACD Directorship 100 Awards Gala held on Dec. 13, in New York City.

Johnson’s inclusion on this list marks CACI’s fourth recognition of a Board member by NACD with William Jews in 2020, Michael Daniels in 2019, and Warren Phillips in 2018.

About CACI

At CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), our 23,000 talented and dynamic employees are ever vigilant in delivering distinctive expertise and differentiated technology to meet our customers’ greatest challenges in national security and government modernization. We are a company of good character, relentless innovation, and long-standing excellence. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. CACI is a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at caci.com.

