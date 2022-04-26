Log in
    CACI   US1271903049

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC

(CACI)
04/26 01:37:49 pm EDT
282.67 USD   -0.89%
BU
04/13WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : The confusion over inflation
04/13ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : CarMax, Boeing, JetBlue, Medtronic, PepsiCo...
CACI Dark Web Analytics Technology Earns Prestigious Gold Edison Award

04/26/2022 | 01:31pm EDT
CACI’s DarkBlue Intelligence Suite, used by defense, law enforcement, and intelligence customers, recognized for Excellence in Innovation.

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has been awarded a prestigious ­­­Gold Edison Award™ for the DarkBlue Intelligence Platform, an unclassified, secure, cloud-based Software-as-a-Service data and analytics technology developed by the analyst, for the analyst to assist agencies searching and analyzing critical data on the deep and dark web and select open-source intelligence (OSINT) platforms. DarkBlue is used by defense, security, and intelligence organizations and was originally developed by Bluestone Analytics, a leader in Dark Web exploitation and analysis, which was acquired by CACI in 2021.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “CACI is honored to receive this Edison Award for the DarkBlue Intelligence Platform for in-depth digital investigations and identification of unique threats. The award is a tribute to CACI’s innovative employees who developed this distinctive technology in support of national security.”

CACI’s DarkBlue Intelligence Platform provides secure access to over five billion records of data, robust search and filtering capabilities obtaining over 500,000 new records per day, and leading analytical tools in a single intuitive interface. Integrated Artificial Intelligence (AI) enables the efficient and accurate identification and searchability of high-value, mission-focused information. This mission technology helps organizations collect, structure, and prioritize complex data. This equates to targetable intelligence and the ability to exploit threats and opportunities with safe, persistent, holistic access to target and track threat actors globally.

The Edison Awards are operated by the Edison Universe, a nonprofit that recognizes, honors, and fosters innovations and innovators. CACI’s philanthropic programs support innovation and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) initiatives, which are closely aligned with The Edison Awards’ mission.

The Edison Awards honor the world’s highest-level innovations, products, services, and business leaders. The awards are among the most highly regarded and prestigious recognition honoring exemplary technology and innovation. This is CACI’s third Edison Award and second consecutive year recognized.

About CACI

CACI's approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers' greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 500 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 328 M - -
Net income 2022 376 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 514 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 676 M 6 676 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 53,8%
Technical analysis trends CACI INTERNATIONAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 285,22 $
Average target price 321,85 $
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John S. Mengucci President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas A. Mutryn Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Michael A. Daniels Chairman
Daniel J. Doody Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Glenn Kurowski Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CACI INTERNATIONAL INC6.23%6 676
ACCENTURE PLC-23.58%200 674
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-5.09%169 194
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION4.07%125 094
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.35%95 375
INFOSYS LIMITED-17.30%85 305