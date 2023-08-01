CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it launched a new, breakthrough program designed to give full-time employees more flexibility. The program, called Flexible Time Off (FTO), allows employees to better balance their work and personal commitments by providing them the opportunity to take time off as needed without a set number of maximum days per year. It also differentiates and strengthens CACI’s positioning as a highly sought-after employer in efforts to recruit and retain top talent.

“As workforce expectations have evolved, particularly in the last three to four years, the need to support an environment that better accommodates life’s balancing acts has become clear. FTO does just that,” said John Mengucci, President and Chief Executive Officer of CACI. “This innovative and opportune benefit will help us continue to retain our current talent and attract the next generation of talent we are seeking in this highly competitive job market.”

CACI prides itself on offering robust employee engagement platforms, including unique recognition programs, internal mobility, technical development, and regular feedback mechanisms. CACI also conducts biennial all-employee surveys and sequential results have shown that two of the benefits that resonate most are time off and flexibility. This new FTO program combines both of those benefits, while also encouraging accountability and teamwork to ensure the job and the mission are always accomplished.

“At CACI, we excel by combining our leading-edge technology with exceptional expertise to address our customers’ toughest challenges. Our employees and recruits are drawn to our exciting, innovative culture, as well as our tremendous impact in the critical national security space. Collectively and individually, they will never back down from honoring our commitments to our customers. Having the extra element of flexibility that FTO offers them will make their lives easier and dedication even stronger,” said Mengucci.

This year, CACI was named a World’s Most Admired Company by Fortune for the 12th year and an Energage Top Workplace USA for the third consecutive year. For the past three years, CACI was recognized as a Top Tech Workplace and included on several regional Top Workplaces lists. Among many other accolades, CACI has been listed on Forbes Magazine’s Best Employers for Veterans, for Women, and for Diversity for multiple years in a row.

About CACI

CACI’s approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

