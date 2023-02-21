Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CACI International Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CACI   US1271903049

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC

(CACI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:35:06 2023-02-21 am EST
303.83 USD   -0.06%
CACI Employees Honored for Excellence in STEM at the Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) Global Competitiveness Conference

02/21/2023 | 09:26am EST
CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that 13 employees were honored for their excellence in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) at the 37th annual Global Competitiveness Conference for the Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) held Feb. 9-11, including one who accepted the coveted Community Service Award.

“We are inspired by the impressive professional achievements and impactful community contributions of our BEYA honorees,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “The high bar they set illustrates the extraordinary talent, can-do attitude, and technical capabilities we deliver to our customers on a daily basis.”

CACI is a supporter of BEYA’s mission and a corporate sponsor of the conference. As part of its diversity and inclusion efforts, CACI partners with BEYA to help expand the company’s networking, recruitment, and career development opportunities.

The efforts of CACI’s exceptional BEYA awardees reflect the company’s long history of supporting emerging STEM talent and local communities. During the conference, Lewis Pate, Ph.D., received BEYA’s Community Service Award in recognition for giving back to his community and opening doors for minorities pursuing STEM opportunities. He has volunteered as a STEM instructor and mentor for several organizations, including the International Consortium of Minority Cyber Professionals, a nonprofit through which he has provided cybersecurity education to 145 students.

In addition to Pate’s Community Service Award, 12 other CACI employees received the Outstanding Achievement Award for their contributions to shaping the future of STEM.

CACI’s 2023 BEYA Community Service Awardee:
Lewis Pate, Ph.D., Enterprise Solutions Architect

CACI’s 2023 BEYA Outstanding Achievement Awardees:
Jason Grimes, Senior Engineering Scientist
Dominique Hollomon, Infrastructure/Systems Manager
Marshall Pearson, Senior Systems Engineer
Anthony Robinson, Lead Engineering PM
Seth Wooten, Software Engineering Manager
Avezou Petit-Frere, Software Engineer
Maurice Craft, Systems Engineering Manager
ShaLaka Moton, Cyber Security Insider Threat Analyst
Laronda Lee, Cyber Security Manager
Russell Hobbs (Posthumous), Systems Engineer
Alise Smith, Operations Integration Manager
Keith Honore, Senior Systems Engineer

CACI is a corporate sponsor for many organizations that focus on promoting STEM education for underserved groups, including Women in Technology (WIT), Great Minds in STEM (GmiS), and STEM for HER.

About CACI

CACI’s approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

CACI-Company News


© Business Wire 2023
