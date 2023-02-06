Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  CACI International Inc
  News
  Summary
    CACI   US1271903049

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC

(CACI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-03 pm EST
304.72 USD   +0.33%
CACI Enters Agreement with U.S. Army to Develop and Test Advanced Capabilities on Demonstration Satellite
BU
02/03CACI Demonstrates EW and ISR Technologies at U.S. Army's Project Convergence Technology Gateway 2022
AQ
02/02CACI Demonstrates EW and ISR Technologies at U.S. Army's Project Convergence Technology Gateway 2022
BU
CACI Enters Agreement with U.S. Army to Develop and Test Advanced Capabilities on Demonstration Satellite

02/06/2023 | 07:02am EST
CACI-developed applications will enable precise intelligence, sensing, and tracking capabilities

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) signed a five-year cooperative research & development agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Technical Center (USASMDC-TC) to further the development of advanced payload technologies, space sensor applications, and resilient Positioning, Navigation & Timing (PNT).

Previously, CACI announced a 2023 satellite launch to test a multi-mission small satellite payload. The payload includes two software-defined technology applications that enable precise, resilient PNT and tactical signals intelligence (TacISR) capabilities while in low earth orbit (LEO). CACI’s PNT and TacISR payloads highlight the unique power of software-defined radio-based modules that can be configured for multiple missions. The USASMDC-TC expressed interest in participating in the program to evaluate these technologies for military use. The CRADA also includes technologies for laser communications, laser sensing, artificial intelligence, and secure communication technologies.

Todd Probert, CACI President of National Security and Innovative Solutions, said, “These payloads feature mission-proven, ground-based technologies that are tailored for the unique challenges of the contested space domain. They enable increased resiliency and security through low size, weight, and power (SWaP) software-defined applications. We look forward to working closely with the Army on this critical program to bolster our nation’s dominance in space.”

The time-focused PNT payload application is the critical enabler of precision positioning and navigation and will demonstrate GPS-independent earth-space time synchronization that exceeds current performance by 100 times. The resulting time accuracy will be used to produce high-precision geolocation solutions in proliferated LEO constellations, contribute to GPS resiliency, and provide augmentation in GPS-denied or degraded environments. Concurrently, the tactical ISR payload application will demonstrate the ability to collect, geolocate, demodulate, and decode digital mobile radio signals.

ABOUT CACI

CACI’s approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 620 M - -
Net income 2023 365 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 461 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 958 M 6 958 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
EV / Sales 2024 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 53,9%
