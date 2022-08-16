Log in
    CACI   US1271903049

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC

(CACI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:24 2022-08-16 pm EDT
280.79 USD   -2.36%
01:06pCACI Establishes Partnership in Support of Future Generations of STEM Innovators in Huntsville
BU
08/15CACI Showcases Secure Enterprise Technology at AFCEA TechNet Augusta 2022
BU
08/12Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on CACI International to $317 From $311, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
CACI Establishes Partnership in Support of Future Generations of STEM Innovators in Huntsville

08/16/2022 | 01:06pm EDT
Multi-faceted program supports high school students attending the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) today announced a partnership with the Alabama School of Cyber Engineering and Technology (ASCTE) Foundation in support of a residential magnet high school in Huntsville dedicated to enabling and advancing education in cyber technology and engineering to students across the state.

CACI is at the forefront of delivering expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers. Working with the ASCTE Foundation, CACI furthers its commitment to developing a robust talent pipeline of skilled scientists and engineers by preparing the nation’s next generation of innovators for careers in national security. CACI will provide internship and mentorship opportunities, curriculum development, guest instructors, and career coaching to all students. CACI will also offer professional development for staff members and participate in an ASCTE Speaker Series.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “The need for strong, qualified talent is most critical. As we grow our presence in Huntsville, I am confident that this partnership will provide students with cutting-edge technology and resources and will also build an invaluable talent pipeline for government and industry.”

ASCTE is Alabama's only fully public residential high school offering advanced engineering and cyber technology studies. ASCTE was formed to help address severe workforce shortages in cyber systems and engineering.

"CACI's position as a technology and national security leader supports and aligns with ASCTE's mission to produce graduates who will drive the innovation needed to secure tomorrow's prosperity,” said Matt Massey, ASCTE President. “We are thrilled and thankful for this investment into our students and community because we know that together we can bridge the gaps needed in the workforce with talent, drive, and competence.”

CACI will offer added benefits to the ASCTE Foundation as a Titanium Dell Technologies Partner, which was established through the company’s acquisition of ID Technologies.

About CACI

CACI’s approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

CACI-CACI Cares


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CACI INTERNATIONAL INC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 578 M - -
Net income 2023 373 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 259 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 734 M 6 734 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
EV / Sales 2024 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 53,8%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 287,57 $
Average target price 315,85 $
Spread / Average Target 9,83%
Managers and Directors
John S. Mengucci President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas A. Mutryn Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Michael A. Daniels Chairman
Glenn Kurowski Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Gregory G. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CACI INTERNATIONAL INC6.82%6 734
ACCENTURE PLC-22.73%202 624
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-9.01%156 554
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.5.32%107 914
INFOSYS LIMITED-15.56%84 104
SNOWFLAKE INC.-49.69%54 214