CACI International : 2020 Annual Report

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields EXCEPTIONAL PERFORMANCE. ENDURING VALUE. 2020 ANNUAL REPORT A Year of EXCEPTIONAL PERFORMANCE EXPERTISE and TECHNOLOGY for National Security. CACI's commitment to our customers' missions has been at the core of our company's culture for 58 years. With a long history of innovation in expertise and technology, we believe we are well-positioned today to move forward into a promising future of sustained growth and exceptional performance. CACI has consistently delivered high-value outcomes for customers that protect our country's interests and transform enterprise and mission operations - from intel- ligence, to information technology, to electronic warfare, and other vital national security needs. As we move forward, our progress is rooted in our culture of ethics, integrity, and good character. Our three-part strategy to win new business, deliver operational excellence, and deploy capital for long-term growth has put us on a path to where we see our value consistently demonstrated in our performance. As our reputation has grown, our customers are awarding us larger, more complex, and enduring business that leads the way in innovation. We continue to focus on creating enduring value for our shareholders. Our strategy for growth is made possible through the commitment of our workforce and our supportive communities. We make it a point to invest in our employees with professional development opportunities, certifications, and work flexibility to build a work environment that increases our productivity, promotes innovation, and powers our growth. As a result, our employees consistently garner accolades from our customers and continue to vote CACI as a Top Workplace in cities across the nation, from Washington, D.C., to Oklahoma City, to San Diego. In addition to our employees' success in delivering expertise, technology, and innovation to our customers, they also provide a helping hand to our CACI communities across the country. CACI Cares, CACI's charitable arm, has focused philanthropic resources and support on frontline medical professionals and food banks battling the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects. Accompanied with the message "We're in This Fight With You,"CACI Cares sponsored more than 5,455 meals from local restaurants and vendors for frontline medical workers in our communities, and helped provide over 552,500 meals through food bank donations as of this past June. We are also increasing our focus on and contributions to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) initiatives that align with CACI priorities across the company, such as scholarships, internships, talent acquisition, and our university and mentoring programs. We will continue to support nonprofits and charitable activities that best reflect CACI's unique culture and business. Our culture of good character and innovation lays the foundation for our success, and we remain ever vigilant in the service of our customers and our nation. We look forward to delivering our exceptional performance and enduring value for years to come. GROWTH Through EXPERTISE, INNOVATION, and TECHNOLOGY F Y 2 0 F I N A N C I A L H I G H L I G H T S | Successful REVENUE NET INCOME* DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE* SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY* Execution ($M) ($M) ($) ($M) 12.61 2,661 in FY20. 2,371 5,720 2,107 321 11.93 301 4,986 4,355 4,468 10.46 1,794 3,744 266 1,607 WINNING 164 6.53 new business. 5.76 143 DRIVING 16 17 18 19 20 16 17 18 19 20 16 17 18 19 20 16 17 18 19 20 operational excellence. Income Statement Data (in thousands, except per share data and percentages) Year ended June 30 2020 % Change 2019 Revenue $5,720,042 14.7% $4,986,341 Operating Income 457,696 21.1% 377,867 Net Income 321,480 21.0% 265,604 Diluted Earnings per Share 12.61 20.6% 10.46 Weighted-average Diluted Shares 25,485 25,395 Balance Sheet Data (in thousands, except percentages) Year ended June 30 2020 % Change 2019 Total Assets $5,542,472 9.0% $5,086,843 Working Capital 316,727 -6.8% 339,798 Shareholders' Equity 2,661,310 12.2% 2,371,466 Net income for FY18 benefited from a net reduction to income taxes of $103,273, or $4.09 per diluted share, related to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in December 2017. INVESTING our capital for future growth. 2 0 2 0 C A C I A N N U A L R E P O R T | 1 To Our Fellow CACI SHAREHOLDERS Fiscal Year 2020 was a year of exceptional performance for CACI. We delivered strong financial results for the year, including increased organic revenue growth, continued margin expansion, and robust cash flow. Our healthy growth and margin expansion were driven by new contract wins and expansion of existing work, excellent program execution, and the disciplined management of our business. We were also successful in our pursuit of larger, more complex, and enduring work with a greater focus on technology, further expanding our customer base and portfolio. We won a record amount of contract awards, topping last year's record, and our backlog also ended the year at record levels. We continued the steady execution of our long-term strategy to win new business, drive operational excellence, and deploy our capital for future growth. And reflecting the resiliency of our business, we did all of this even as we navigated the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. In FY20, CACI did its part to address the pandemic as it continues to challenge our nation and other nations around the globe. We took significant steps to proactively ensure the health and safety of our employees, to continue our unwavering commitment to our customers, to support the communities in which we work and live, and to maintain the financial strength of our company. We continue to pursue, win, and deliver on more technology business in high-value areas of our addressable market. In FY20, we booked a record $11.6 billion of contract awards, with $6.5 billion representing new work to CACI. Our award successes included the single-largest contract in CACI's history, a $1.5 billion 10-year award with the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency (NGA), and a $1.1 billion five-year award with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), as well as many others. Our awards demonstrate CACI's increasingly differentiated capabilities, strong record of program delivery, and successful execution of our strategy. Our disciplined approach to investing in our business for the long term is unchanged - we invest internally, we partner, and we acquire. In terms of capital deployment, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) remain our top priority. Through our strategic M&A program, we pursue high-quality, innovative companies that enhance our portfolio of differentiated capabilities and expand our customer base. In FY20, we acquired three companies - Next Century Corp., Linndustries Shielding Specialties, and United Kingdom-based Deep3 - adding capabilities spanning advanced geospatial mapping, data analytics and data fusion, digital transformation, cybersecurity, and electromagnetic shielding to our portfolio. In addition, subsequent to our fiscal year end, we continued to execute our M&A strategy by acquiring Ascent Vision Technologies LLC (AVT), a leading provider of digital imaging technologies for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), and counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS) missions. We also partnered with software provider BlackBerry Limited to provide SteelBox™, the first secure and certified mobile communications app that enables government officials to use smartphones to text and make calls without fear of eavesdropping or data compromise. And we continued to invest internally to enhance our capabilities in key national security areas, including signals intelligence, electronic warfare, cybersecurity, and C-UAS. 2 | 2 0 2 0 C A C I A N N U A L R E P O R T We continue to see significant growth opportunities in our large and expanding addressable market of over $230 billion. Even with the challenges of COVID-19, the global threat environment remains in an elevated state. We believe both sides of the political aisle recognize this and understand the need for continued support for national security priorities. In addition, there is heightened demand for technology modernization and efficiency. These national security and modernization priorities of our customers are enduring, well-funded, and procured under long-term contracts. We remain confident that our alignment to national security priorities and cost-saving information technology (IT) modernization, as well as our investments in differentiated capabilities, will continue to position CACI well in almost any environment. We are proud of the commitment and dedication our employees have exhibited during these challenging times. We also thank you, our fellow shareholders, for your continued support. CACI remains in a position of strength to continue delivering long-term growth, margin expansion, and shareholder value. Dr. J.P. (Jack) London John S. Mengucci Executive Chairman and Chairman of President and Chief Executive Officer, the Board, CACI International Inc CACI International Inc | Financial Accomplishments Driving Shareholder Value Revenue of $5.7 billion, 14.7% greater than the $5.0 billion of last year. Operating income of $457.7 million, 21.1% greater than the $377.9 million of last year. Contract awards of $11.6 billion, 18 consecutive quarters of awards greater than $1 billion. Total backlog at fiscal year-end of $21.6 billion, 27.8% greater than the $16.9 billion last year. Net operating cash flow of $518.7 million. 2 0 2 0 C A C I A N N U A L R E P O R T | 3 EXPERTISE and TECHNOLOGY for MISSION and ENTERPRISE CUSTOMERS Over the past fiscal year, CACI has continued to add milestones to its long track record of delivering the excellence our customers have come to expect for their mission and enterprise needs. FY20 was a year of exceptional performance for CACI, as we achieved our financial commit- ments, and delivered accelerating organic revenue growth and margin expansion. For FY20, CACI recorded double-digit growth in contract awards and backlog, and carried out several new acquisitions as part of our strategic M&A program. Our revenue grew approximately 15 percent, and we booked a record $11.6 billion in contract awards with $6.5 billion of that representing new work - including the largest single contract in CACI's history. We have steadily expanded our work in key areas such as network and cyber capabilities, Agile software development, and data management. We also acquired three companies in the past year - Next Century Corp., Linndustries Shielding Specialties, and Deep3 - which increase our differentiation and position us for future success in addressing a range of critical national security priorities. In the first quarter of FY20, CACI secured a five-year, $907 million task order for U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command to protect American forces in Afghanistan with our skilled intelligence and counterintelligence analysts' support for ongoing operations and analysis activities. Also in the first quarter, we received a five-year $438 million contract for new work to support the U.S. Air Force in its efforts to advance command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance programs (C4ISR) by developing emerging technology and developing and sustaining programs such as the Distributed Common Ground System (DCGS). In the second quarter, CACI was selected by CBP for the Border Enforcement Applications for Government Leading Edge (BEAGLE) IT task order, a five-year award with a ceiling value of $1.1 billion for new work to provide enterprise and mission IT with full, advanced lifecycle support. The BEAGLE award was one of the largest Agile software development programs in the federal government and leverages our differentiated technology capabilities in Agile software development. We also secured a $475 million sole source contract with an Intelligence Community (IC) customer to enable a critical national security mission. CACI won this contract by offering new unique intelligence and communication technologies that leverage the research and development investments CACI has made over the past several years. In March 2020, CACI's human capital management and business process experts assisted the U.S. Army in completing the first deployment of the Integrated Personnel and Pay System-Army(IPPS-A) application for the Army National Guard, bringing the total number of users to more than 340,000. CACI completed IPPS-A implementation for the Army National Guard in May and has begun building the next release of the IPPS-A application for the Army Reserves and Active Duty, which will increase the number of users to approximately 1.2 million. Later that quarter, CACI won a five-year (if all options exer- cised) single award indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract with a $199 million ceiling to provide the U.S. Navy with fielding, training, maintenance, technical support, and logistics support for special operations communications systems, satellite communications, and network support services. In May, CACI announced the receipt of a five-year,single-award task order with a ceiling value of more than $465 million to provide significant new command, control, computers, communications, cyber, intelligence, surveil- lance, and reconnaissance (C5ISR) work for the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (CCDC), specifically to enhance the resiliency and cybersecurity of Army networks to include next generation 5G networks. This contract win leveraged the capabilities and past performance of key CACI acquisitions. In June, CACI announced it was the recipient of a single-award IDIQ contract to provide transport and cybersecurity services to the NGA, with a base period of five years plus five one-year award terms with a ceiling of $1.5 billion. Under this contract, CACI provides enterprise IT services to NGA and its partners, enhances NGA networks, and improves the agency's cybersecurity posture. This contract, the single largest in CACI history, also leverages the capabilities of CACI's strategic M&A. Later in the fourth quarter, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced the selection of CACI's CORIAN™ Family of Systems as an interim C-UAS capability to meet DoD's near-termC-UAS needs to protect personnel and facilities against unmanned aircraft and drone threats. CORIAN was selected as one of only seven systems approved from a wide array of competitors, with the DoD noting CORIAN was one of the systems that provided "the best performance and capability mix during the assessment." CORIAN provides the largest C-UAS detection and mitigation ranges currently available and has many other unique capabilities that are tailorable to our customer's missions. We are proud of our C-UAS team's success and see great potential for growth in this focus area in the years ahead. Our business in the United Kingdom (U.K.) has expanded over the last year, with CACI delivering several complex data projects and services, notably in the transportation and government sectors. With the acquisition of Deep3, a leading national security software engineering, cybersecurity, and cloud computing firm, our U.K. subsidiary has aligned even closer to major market growth areas, building out capabilities in the national security space. By focusing investment in proprietary products, data solu- tions, and specialist innovation to drive top-line growth, exploit data, technology, and talent, we aim to grow our business in the U.K. even more in the future. 4 | 2 0 2 0 C A C I A N N U A L R E P O R T Our ENDURING VALUE for Our CUSTOMERS From electronic warfare (EW) and signals intelligence (SIGINT) to Agile software development, CACI consistently proves it is the company that customers depend on for their most diverse and critical national security needs. Our excellence and reliable performance have further enhanced our reputation with our customers, and we plan to continue building capabilities for them through targeted invest- ment, partnerships, and our active M&A program. We will aggressively grow new business as a differentiated provider of expertise and technology, providing enterprise-wide capabilities to U.S. Government agencies and mission-focused capabilities supporting vital national security priorities. As we grow, CACI views focus areas such as secure mobility, EW, C-UAS, geospatial intelligence, and enterprise IT as key areas for business opportunity. For example, with large numbers of customers turning to remote work for significant portions of their workforce, we see opportunity to expand our business in secure mobility. Our SteelBox solution has for the first time allowed U.S. Government agencies to use a simple, app-centric capability to encrypt voice and text communication. In the last two quarters of the fiscal year, SteelBox has gained a higher profile and more widespread use as government operations have abandoned traditional office environments. We continue to push the development of differentiated technologies ahead of demand through our research efforts. Put simply - when we win on differentia- tion, we deliver more value to customers and shareholders. Positioning for The Future As we begin a new fiscal year, our balance sheet is strong, with appropriate leverage levels and ample access to liquidity. We continue to expect healthy revenue growth and margin expansion. Our customers are predictable payers, providing consistent and reliable cash flow. Our growing portfolio of long-term contracts provides high levels of funding visibility. CACI has demonstrated its resilience and agility as a company, as operations continued to flourish despite significant challenges in the business environment. We also continue to invest in our management and leadership. In the past year, we have added several strategic leaders to our team, including retired Army Lieutenant General Mike Nagata, former White House Chief of Operations Daniel Walsh, and retired Air Force Major General Darryl Burke. These senior leaders are helping to keep us ahead of market trends and to anticipate customer needs. In April, CACI announced the appointment of former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence Susan Gordon to the Board of Directors. With more than 30 years of leadership experience across a spectrum of complex national security issues, notably in the development of innovative technology and transformative outcomes for the IC, her extensive experience will further CACI's offerings for our IC customers in the areas of cyber, space, and artificial intelligence. Ms. Gordon's appointment continues CACI's commitment to a diverse Board of Directors who bring valuable backgrounds that align with the company's strategic and cultural goals. As part of our efforts to jump ahead of technology trends and differentiate ourselves from competition, in June CACI appointed Todd Probert to provide leadership to our innovative national security efforts and product develop- ment. Mr. Probert, who reports to President and CEO John Mengucci, will contribute his experience and business acumen to expand our national security-related solutions. Mr. Probert comes to CACI from a distinguished career at Raytheon where he most recently served as vice president of C2, space, and intelligence. Mr. Probert will lead CACI's efforts to develop, manufacture, and deliver advanced SIGINT, electronic intelligence (ELINT), and communications offerings for our customers. CACI remains steadfast in its support and dedication to our core national security missions and expanding our unique expertise and technology offerings in targeted areas. In the coming years, we have high confidence there will be continuing demand for our differentiated solutions to support the vital task of defending our nation, its allies, and interests. As we continue expanding our offerings, looking for new M&A opportunities, and generating new business, we believe our distinct culture, proven performance, and enduring value will continue to serve our customers and shareholders well. 2 0 2 0 C A C I A N N U A L R E P O R T | 5 | CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Consolidated Statements of Operations Year ended June 30 (amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2018 REVENUE $5,720,042 $4,986,341 $4,467,860 Costs of revenue: Direct costs 3,719,056 3,304,053 2,978,608 Indirect costs and selling expenses 1,432,602 1,218,544 1,076,356 Depreciation and amortization 110,688 85,877 72,196 Total costs of revenue $5,262,346 $4,608,474 $4,127,160 Income from operations 457,696 377,867 340,700 Interest expense and other, net 56,059 49,958 42,036 Income before income taxes 401,637 327,909 298,664 Income tax expense (benefit) 80,157 62,305 (2,507) Net income $321,480 $265,604 $301,171 EARNINGS PER COMMON AND COMMON EQUIVALENT SHARE Basic: Weighted-average shares outstanding 25,031 24,833 24,616 Earnings per share $12.84 $10.70 $12.23 Diluted: Weighted-average shares outstanding 25,485 25,395 25,255 Earnings per share $12.61 $10.46 $11.93 The financial information above should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in CACI's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6 | 2 0 2 0 C A C I A N N U A L R E P O R T | CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Consolidated Balance Sheets as of June 30 (amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 107,236 72,028 Accounts receivable, net 841,227 869,840 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 137,423 89,652 Total current assets $1,085,886 $1,031,520 Goodwill 3,407,110 3,336,079 Intangible assets, net 406,885 436,115 Property and equipment, net 170,521 149,676 Operating lease right-of-use assets 330,767 - Supplemental retirement savings plan assets 96,355 92,736 Accounts receivable, long-term 9,629 7,381 Other long-term assets 35,319 33,336 Total assets $5,542,472 $5,086,843 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt 46,920 46,920 Accounts payable 89,961 118,917 Accrued compensation and benefits 338,760 290,274 Other accrued expenses and current liabilities 293,518 235,611 Total current liabilities $769,159 $691,722 Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,357,519 1,618,093 Supplemental retirement savings plan obligations, net of current portion 103,004 92,291 Deferred income taxes 213,096 205,339 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 309,680 - Other long-term liabilities 128,704 107,932 Total liabilities $2,881,162 $2,715,377 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock $0.10 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock $0.10 par value, 80,000 shares authorized; 42,525 issued and 25,093 outstanding at June 30, 2020 and 42,314 issued and 24,880 outstanding at June 30, 2019 4,253 4,231 Additional paid-in capital 573,744 576,277 Retained earnings 2,731,644 2,410,164 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (72,285) (43,156) Treasury stock, at cost (17,432 and 17,434 shares, respectively) (576,181) (576,185) Total CACI shareholders' equity $2,661,175 $2,371,331 Noncontrolling interest 135 135 Total shareholders' equity $2,661,310 $2,371,466 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $5,542,472 $5,086,843 The financial information above should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in CACI's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. There are statements made herein which reflect our intent, belief, or current expectations and do not address historical facts. Such statements could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Please refer to CACI's Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as CACI's other filings with the SEC for a description of the substantial risks and uncertainties related to the forward-looking statements included herein. 2 0 2 0 C A C I A N N U A L R E P O R T | 7 1, 2, 5, 7*, 8 1, 4*, 5, 7, 8 2, 3, 5*, 7, 8 1, 2*, 3, 4, 6 1*, 2, 4, 5, 6, 8 1, 4, 5, 7, 8 1, 3, 5, 6*, 7 3*, 4, 5, 7, 8 CACI Board of Directors Dr. J.P. London (1981) Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board, CACI International Inc; Chief Executive Officer, 1984-2007. Director, Friends of the National World War II Memorial, U.S. Navy Memorial Foundation, Naval Historical Foundation, and CAUSE (Comfort for America's Uniformed Services) Michael A. Daniels (2013) 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8* Vice Chairman of the Board, CACI International Inc; Director of Blackberry and Mercury Systems, Inc.; former Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Mobile 365, Inc.; former Director of Sybase, Inc., Verisign, Telcordia Technologies, and Luna Innovations; former senior executive at Science Applications International Corporation; former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Network Solutions, Inc; former Chairman of GlobalLogic Susan M. Gordon (2020) 4, 5, 7, 8 Industry consultant on strategy, leadership, and technology; former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, 2017-2019; former Deputy Director, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, 2015-2017; senior executive and 27-year veteran of the Central Intelligence Agency William L. Jews (2013) Director of Choice Hotels International, Inc.; former Director of the Ryland Group, Inc. and the CalAtlantic Group, Inc.; former President and Chief Executive Officer of CareFirst, Inc., CareFirst of Maryland, Inc., Group Hospitalization and Medical Services, Inc., and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Maryland, Inc.; former Chief Executive Officer of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware Admiral Gregory G. Johnson (2006) Founder, Snow Ridge Associates; Admiral, U.S. Navy (Ret.); former Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa; Commander in Chief, Allied (NATO) Forces Southern Europe James L. Pavitt (2008) President of JLP Associates, LLC; former Principal of The Scowcroft Group; former Deputy Director for Operations, head of America's Clandestine Service, and Chief of the Counterproliferation Division, Central Intelligence Agency; former Senior Intelligence Advisor, National Security Council team for President George H.W. Bush John S. Mengucci (2019) 3 President and Chief Executive Officer, CACI International Inc; Chief Operating Officer, 2012-2019, President of U.S. Operations, 2012-2017. Former President of Lockheed Martin Information Systems and Global Solutions - Civil Product Line and President of Lockheed Martin Information Systems and Global Solutions - Defense Dr. Warren R. Phillips (1974) Former Chief Financial Officer, Albanian- Macedonian-Bulgarian Oil Pipeline Corporation; former Professor of Government and Politics, Vice President for Academics, and Assistant Vice President for Administration for the University of Maryland; former Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer, Maryland Moscow, Inc.; former Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Advanced Blast Protection, Inc. Debora A. Plunkett (2018) Director of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. and Nationwide Insurance; Senior Fellow at Harvard University's Belfer Center and Professor, cybersecurity graduate program, University of Maryland; former Director, Information Assurance Directorate, Deputy Director of Information Assurance, and Senior Advisor to the Director of the U.S. National Security Agency; former Director, Office of Transnational Threats, United States National Security Council Charles P. Revoile (1993) Legal and business consultant; former Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, CACI International Inc; former Vice President and General Counsel of Stanwick Corporation; former Counsel, Communications Division, Westinghouse Electric Corporation General William S. Wallace (2009) General, U.S. Army (Ret.); former Commander, Fifth U.S. Corps during Operation Iraqi Freedom; former Commander, Joint Warfighting Center and Commanding General, 4th Infantry Division; former Commanding General of Army Combined Arms Center and National Training Center Front left to right: Debora A. Plunkett, Dr. Warren R. Phillips, Dr. J.P. London, Charles P. Revoile Middle left to right: General William S. Wallace, Admiral Gregory G. Johnson, John S. Mengucci , James L. Pavitt, Michael A. Daniels Back left to right: William L. Jews, Susan M. Gordon ) Denotes year elected/appointed a director of the Company * Denotes Chairmanship of Committee

Member of Audit Committee

Member of Compensation Committee

Member of Executive Committee

Member of Investor Relations Committee

Member of Strategic Assessment Committee

Member of Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee

Member of Security and Risk Assessment Committee

Member of Culture, Character, Integrity, and Ethics Committee

