By Sabela Ojea

CACI International has been awarded a contract to centralize NASA's IT services with a potential value of about $2 billion.

As part of the U.S. space agency's consolidated applications and platforms services award, the provider of information solutions and services in support of national security will provide IT systems maintenance, develop new applications and rationalize efforts to create efficiencies across NASA centers.

The performance period will extend eight years with a 90-day phase-in period, followed by a base period, seven option periods, and a six-month extension period, NASA said.

06-10-24