CACI International : Awarded $86.5 Million Task Order to Provide Data and Analytical Support Services to the Department of Homeland Security

10/22/2020 | 08:32am EDT

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has been awarded a five-year task order, with a ceiling value of $86.5 million, by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to provide mission expertise in support of the Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) division.

CACI will use its expertise in working with interagency partners, law enforcement agencies, and the Department of Defense to analyze proprietary, commercially available, and open source data to help HSI thwart criminal, fraud, risk, and terrorism activity by more precisely targeting certain investigations and transform data into actionable insights. Uncovering patterns using data analysis methodologies enables detection of criminal activities, criminal conspiracies, and criminal networks.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “CACI’s extensive experience in analyzing data to detect patterns and trends helps support our customer in identifying terrorist threats before they result in an attack against the United States or its people.”

CACI Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board Dr. J.P. (Jack) London, said, “CACI remains steadfastly committed to supporting the Department of Homeland Security in executing their critical missions to keep our nation and its citizens safe.”

CACI’s approximately 23,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

CACI-Contract Award

© Business Wire 2020

