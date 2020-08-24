Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CACI International Inc    CACI

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC

(CACI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CACI International : Board Member William Jews Named to National Association of Corporate Directors Directorship 100

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 08:32am EDT

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) recognized CACI Board member William Jews among the 2020 NACD Directorship 100, a list of the most influential leaders in the boardroom and corporate governance community. Mr. Jews’ inclusion on this list marks CACI’s third consecutive year with a Board member recognized by NACD with Michael Daniels in 2019 and Warren Phillips in 2018.

In addition to serving on CACI’s Board of Directors, Mr. Jews also serves on the board of Choice Hotels International. He is a senior business and healthcare executive with more than 25 years' experience leading organizational growth, completing successful mergers and acquisitions, achieving profit goals, and delivering superior customer service. Mr. Jews has served as President and CEO of major healthcare organizations and has held leadership roles with business, professional, civic, governmental, and educational organizations.

The 2020 NACD Directorship 100 recognizes leading corporate directors, governance experts, policymakers and influencers in several categories. The association evaluates nominees in four key categories: integrity, mature confidence, informed judgment, and high-performance standards. An independent selection committee reviews the nominees’ history of advancing board performance and leading corporate governance practices in accordance with established NACD principles. Honorees will be recognized during the NACD Virtual Summit on October 12.

According to Mr. Jews, “It is an honor to be named to NACD’s Directorship 100, which includes highly successful and respected directors and governance leaders who strive to advance integrity among boards.”

CACI Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board Dr. J.P. (Jack) London, said, “Bill’s recognition by NACD is well-deserved and reflects the many accomplishments and contributions he has made to CACI as a Board member. His commitment to ethics and integrity is apparent in all he does and we are proud of the value he brings to CACI.”

CACI’s 23,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

CACI-Company News


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CACI INTERNATIONAL INC
08:32aCACI INTERNATIONAL : Board Member William Jews Named to National Association of ..
BU
08/17CACI INTERNATIONAL : Appoints Todd Probert as President of National Security and..
BU
08/14CACI INTERNATIONAL : DE/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
08/14CACI INTERNATIONAL : Awarded $128 Million Task Order to Support Precision Target..
BU
08/12CACI INTERNATIONAL : Acquires Ascent Vision Technologies
BU
08/12CACI INTERNATIONAL : Reports Results for Its Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full..
BU
08/10CACI INTERNATIONAL : CORIAN™ Selected for the Defense Department's C-sUAS ..
BU
07/27CACI INTERNATIONAL : Awarded a Multiple-Award U.S. Air Force Contract to Develop..
BU
07/23CACI INTERNATIONAL : RigNet Secures Government Partnership and Initial Contract
AQ
07/23CACI INTERNATIONAL : Expands SteelBox App Secure Mobile Communications Connectiv..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 128 M - -
Net income 2021 361 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 123 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 826 M 5 826 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 22 900
Free-Float 58,0%
Chart CACI INTERNATIONAL INC
Duration : Period :
CACI International Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CACI INTERNATIONAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 295,23 $
Last Close Price 232,13 $
Spread / Highest target 51,6%
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John S. Mengucci President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jack Phillip London Executive Chairman
Thomas A. Mutryn Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Daniel J. Doody Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Warren R. Phillips Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CACI INTERNATIONAL INC-7.14%5 826
ACCENTURE12.78%151 090
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES4.02%112 555
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.12%109 684
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-19.01%59 370
VMWARE, INC.-8.52%58 185
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group